The Cohen Clinic at Metrocare Opens Community Room for the North Texas Veteran & Military Community on Veterans Day

ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Metrocare, a nonprofit mental health care clinic for North Texas post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members, and their families, unveiled its newly constructed Community Room in a ribbon-cutting event in honor of Veterans Day.

The new Community Room will allow the DFW area veteran and military community to become even more connected and collaborative as it serves as a gathering place for creative or family-oriented outreach events, local veteran service organization meetings, and workshops on topics like suicide prevention and Mental Health First Aid. The multipurpose space enables the Cohen Clinic to expand its programming to ultimately reach more veterans, active duty service members, and families in need of mental health care, as well as raise awareness of mental health challenges.

"This is an opportunity to bring the community into the clinic and provide access to resources that support the overall wellbeing of veterans, active duty service members, and military families, as well as the broader community," Clinic Director Dr. Chelsea Fiduccia said. "We are excited to have a dedicated gathering space, our own local hub, that will allow us to give back to the people and organizations who have given us so much in our first five years."

"The opening of the community room is a win for the entire veteran service community, and we look forward to seeing the collaborations fostered and the deeper connections formed as a result of this space," said Metrocare Services CEO Dr. John W. Burruss.

This announcement follows a recent major milestone for the Cohen Clinic at Metrocare, the 5-year anniversary of its launch in June 2016. The Cohen Clinic in Addison, TX, is one of the founding locations for Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a nationwide system of mental health clinics for veterans, active duty service members, and their families.

The Cohen Clinic introduced the new Community Room in a ribbon-cutting ceremony with donors, community partners, and public officials, including Dallas County Commissioner J.J. Koch, District 2, and Town of Addison Mayor Pro Tempore Guillermo Quintanilla. Generous donations from Cohen Veterans Network, Henderson Engineering, HKS, Inc., Kozmetsky Foundation, Metrocare Services, and the Town of Addison made the new Community Room possible.

The Cohen Clinic will host events like acting workshops with the Dallas Theater Center's city-wide community engagement program, Public Works Dallas, on Tuesday evenings this fall. In addition to attending Cohen Clinic programs, community organizations can also reserve the space for meetings and events.

Specialized mental health care for veterans, active duty service members, and their families is available at the Cohen Clinic at Metrocare both in-person and virtually. Help is available for a variety of mental health challenges, including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, transition challenges, family and relationship problems, and children's behavioral issues.

Learn more about services and how to contact the Cohen Clinic at Metrocare here: metrocareservices.org/mfc. For the latest information on upcoming events, follow the Cohen Clinic on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter at @CohenMetrocare.

Veteran service organizations can request to use the space by contacting Outreach Director Tanya Mac: tanya.mac@metrocareservice.org.

ABOUT THE COHEN CLINIC AT METROCARE

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Metrocare provides evidence-based mental health care to post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members, and military families, including the National Guard and Reserves. Established in 2016, Cohen Veterans Network, a national nonprofit network of mental health clinics for military families, partnered locally with Metrocare, the largest provider of behavioral health services in Dallas County, to ensure that every veteran and family member has access to high-quality mental health care that enables them to lead fulfilling and productive lives. Together, they have served over 2,700 veterans and family members in the North Texas area since opening.

Ribbon cutting ceremony unveiling The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Metrocare's newly constructed Community Room.

