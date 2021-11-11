RxSS Unveils New Visual Identity That Underscores Company's Evolution, Leadership in Pharmacy Transparency

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to exponential growth and an effort to reflect the forward-moving direction of the company, Rx Savings Solutions ("RxSS") is pleased to announce the completion of an extensive rebranding effort, reinforcing the company's position as the market-leading prescription transparency platform. Central to the new brand is a new corporate logo and website.

Rx Savings Solutions Unveils New Logo and Brand Identity

Celebrating over 10 years with a successful track record in prescription drug price transparency, RxSS offers unmatched technology that empowers consumers to save money on prescription drugs. The new brand identity represents the company's commitment to innovation, making the brand mark as distinctive as the solution and supporting the company's evolution as the leader in pharmacy transparency.

Showcasing a fresh, modern look –and feel, the characters r-x-s-s give a unique, brief descriptor, while the four abstract capsule forms represent each of the groups RxSS serves—members, health plans, employers and strategic partners.

The teal dots link RxSS members to the company's history, enduring mission and exciting future.

Together, the connected forms symbolize a symbiotic relationship and how all parties benefit when members save.

"It's been a remarkable decade since RxSS introduced pharmacy transparency to the market," said Michael Rea, a clinical pharmacist who founded and currently leads RxSS. "We've proven that looking out for members' prescription costs is the best way for employers and health plans to control pharmacy spend. While we now have a fresh new look, the heart of what we do remains the same: empower consumers and simplify a complex landscape."

Serving 10 million members, including nearly 50 Fortune 500 clients and more than a dozen health plans, RxSS patented a web-based healthcare consumerism software driving proven results to save employers, employees and health plans money on prescription medications. With an impressive five-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 65%, notable clients include U-Haul, SAP, Health New England and SelectHealth.

In addition to its core solution, in 2022 RxSS is expanding its offerings to include:

RxSS Home Delivery fulfillment services

A re-engineered, redesigned desktop and mobile user experience

Pharmacy claims monitoring to identify potential fraud, waste and abuse

"This rebranding marks a significant step in the company's journey. The updated brand and our evolving technology illustrate our commitment to bring transformative change to the market," added Rea. "As we look ahead to the future, there is more work to be done and more Americans we can help save money on prescription drugs. We are excited and ready for this next chapter."

About Rx Savings Solutions

Founded by a pharmacist, Rx Savings Solutions helps people and payers reduce prescription drug costs through a combination of clinical technology, transparency, member engagement and concierge support. Currently 10 million members have access to personalized recommendations for lowering prescription costs and dedicated pharmacy experts to help navigate benefits, providers and pharmacies. For more information, visit rxss.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

