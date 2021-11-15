College Consensus Publishes Composite Ranking of the Best Online MBA Programs for 2022

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus , a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its ranking of the Best Online MBA Programs for 2022 .

To qualify for the Online MBA Programs ranking, programs must be offered by an accredited college or university and provide students with the ability to earn their MBA online. Programs were ranked using an average of published scores from the most respected business rankings, including U.S. News and World Report, The Economist, Forbes, Bloomberg Businessweek, and The Financial Times.

The Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2022 (in alphabetical order) are:

Arizona State University - W.P. Carey School of Business

Boston University - Questrom School of Business

Carnegie Mellon University - Tepper School of Business

Duke University - Fuqua School of Business

Emory University - Goizueta Business School

Indiana University - Kelley School of Business

Michigan State University - Eli Broad College of Business

Penn State - Smeal College of Business

Rice University - Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Business

University of California, Irvine - Paul Merage School of Business

University of California, Los Angeles - Anderson School of Management

University of Florida - Warrington College of Business

University of Georgia - Terry College of Business

University of Maryland, College Park - Robert H. Smith School of Business

University of Michigan - Stephen M. Ross School of Business

University of Minnesota - Carlson School of Management

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - The Kenan-Flagler Business School

University of Notre Dame - Mendoza College of Business

University of Pittsburgh - College of Business Administration

University of Rochester - Simon Business School

University of Southern California - Marshall School of Business

University of Virginia - Darden School of Business

University of Washington - Michael G. Foster School of Business

University of Wisconsin-Madison - Wisconsin School of Business

Washington University in St. Louis - Olin Business School

College Consensus is an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.

