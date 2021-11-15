Pizza Inn Returns with Fresh Baked Pizzas in Waycross

WAYCROSS, Ga., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Inn , America's Hometown Pizza Place, announced the reopening of its restaurant in Waycross, Georgia. Located at 501 City Blvd, the new Pizza Inn is owned and operated by a new franchisee, Hemi Dhar.

Pizza Inn Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pizza Inn)

"Bringing Pizza Inn back to Waycross was a priority for our team," said Dhar, franchisee and entrepreneur. "We will deliver the delicious pizzas that Pizza Inn is known for and mix it with great hospitality. The famous Pizza Inn all-day buffet is also a signature feature of our restaurant in Ware County."

The new Pizza Inn will feature house-made dough that is made from scratch every morning at each of its stores. The house pan dough is topped with fresh, house-cut veggies, signature sauce and house-shredded 100% real mozzarella cheese making pizza the way it should be.

"We're thrilled to see Pizza Inn reopen in Waycross after a year of uncertainty in the industry," said Chris Cochran, Senior Director of Franchise Sales and Development at Pizza Inn. "We know the buffet will continue to be a hit for residents and visitors to the area. We can't wait to see the success Hemi and his team will achieve with the opening of the new restaurant."

This is the first Pizza Inn franchise for Dhar, a multi-brand franchise owner.

The location's buffet hours will be 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. every day.

Pizza Inn is known nationwide for its outstanding, high-quality house-made pizza dough, fresh ingredients and exceptional service. The brand's original pizzas create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with house-made pizza dough that, unlike its competitors, is made from scratch every morning in every store and is never frozen or made in a factory.

For more information on the new location, please visit https://www.pizzainn.com .

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches, and desserts. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] franchises and/or licenses Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants and Pizza Inn Express kiosks domestically and internationally. Pizza Inn is an international chain featuring freshly made pizzas, along with salads, pastas, and desserts. Pie Five Pizza Co. is a leader in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space. Pizza Inn Express, or PIE, is developing unique opportunities to provide freshly made pizza from non-traditional outlets. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "RAVE". For more information, please visit www.raverg.com.

Media Contact

Madison DeChellis and Madeline Black for Pizza Inn

madison@thepowergroup.com

madeline@thepowergroup.com

330.606.4473

650.862.2220

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pizza Inn