RAGÚ® Unveils Major Relaunch with Humorous, New "Cook Like a Mother" Ad Campaign and Brand Redesign

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAGÚ®, the iconic pasta sauce brand that has been in the US for more than 80 years, today announces a major brand relaunch. This includes a packaging redesign across the entire range of RAGÚ varieties, sizes and packaging formats as well as a cheeky, new marketing campaign. The campaign plays off the brand's rich heritage and the iconic cap on every jar of RAGÚ. Originally started in the kitchen of an Italian mother, RAGÚ has been a family favorite since 1937 by providing delicious homemade taste that brings the whole family to the table. Today, the brand debuts their new, fully integrated marketing campaign, created by Digitas Chicago. The campaign is flighted to hit TV, digital, print, audio, social and instore media platforms over the coming months.

The RAGÚ packaging redesign makes the most of the iconic yellow RAGÚ cap by carrying it across the whole range of jars and jugs.

The attention-getting "Cook Like a Mother" tagline takes aim at everyone, regardless of gender or culinary skillset, reminding them that, with a delicious jar of RAGÚ sauce in hand, anyone and everyone can "Cook like a Mother." Two new TV ads, rolling out in 15-second spots, feature two different story arches with a bridge-playing grandmother awaiting her granddaughter's home-cooked meal, as well as firefighters preparing dinner while on duty, showcasing that RAGÚ can empower anyone to "Cook Like a Mother." The campaign celebrates the iconic sauce brand at the heart of real-world home cooking, showcasing a wide selection of RAGÚ sauce varieties, ranging from the beloved RAGÚ® Old World Style to the Chunky Line, Cheese Creations and RAGÚ® Simply.

"We wanted to have a little fun with our brand relaunch campaign, while also reminding consumers that, with a jar of RAGÚ, everyone can feel empowered to make a quick, easy and delicious meal," said Megan Frank, Senior Vice President Marketing, at Mizkan America, Inc., the maker of RAGÚ. The new RAGÚ packaging harmonizes and contemporizes the brand. The redesigned packaging started rolling out nationwide in October and will continue hitting store shelves over the next few months. Continued Ms. Frank, "RAGÚ has strong equity in its distinctive jar cap, but the yellow cap isn't just a recognizable brand asset— it's a magnet that grabs your attention and pulls the eye in at shelf. As the sauce aisle often has a dizzying array of choices, that can make sauce shopping confusing, the new RAGÚ packaging was designed to help busy shoppers more quickly and conveniently identify their RAGÚ favorites and key sauce attributes."

"We are excited to partner with RAGÚ and be a part of the iconic brand's relaunch," said Tim Mattimore, Executive Vice President/Executive Creative Director, Digitas. "This campaign was inspired by the fact that RAGÚ is the kind of comfort food that can act as a love language to your family; that food isn't just fuel -- it's a culture, an identity, and a sign of love. And Cooking 'Like A Mother' means creating an amazing meal even if you are not a mother or a skilled cook. It means stepping up to the stove with confidence and serving up homemade meals with pride."

Continued Ms. Frank, "We really wanted the new labels to better convey the care and quality that go into every RAGÚ sauce. We know that RAGÚ makes creating meals easier for our consumers and we hope that this packaging redesign will make sauce shopping easier, too."

