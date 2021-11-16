Cox Communications expands internet affordability program to help close the digital divide ConnectAssist is the latest Cox offering to increase internet accessibility and enhance digital equity

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Communications has broadened its affordability portfolio by expanding its low-cost internet tier, ConnectAssist. The newly expanded offering is one of Cox's many efforts to create digital equity and is designed for low-income households who don't qualify for Connect2Compete, which is designed for families with children in grades K-12 who are enrolled in government financial assistance programs.

"We are determined to narrow the digital divide by making connectivity and digital literacy easily accessible to everyone in our communities," said Mark Greatrex, Cox Communications incoming president. "This offering further expands and strengthens our affordability options as well as our focus on digital equity."

The ConnectAssist internet package provides customers with internet access and a modem rental for $30/month plus taxes, which can support speeds up to 50 Mbps download/3 Mbps upload. Eligible customers can sign up at cox.com/connectassist and are not required to go through credit checks, commit to term agreements, or pay deposits. Other key program features include:

EasyConnect self-installation or $20 professional installation

Access to Wifi Hotspots, Cox Security Suite Plus and Digital Academy

The Digital Academy is the digital literacy arm of Cox's affordability program designed to connect families, educators, community leaders and students with free access to tips, educational videos and tutorials to ensure safe and effective online behavior. This platform is continuously updated with fresh and relevant information.

The ConnectAssist program is available to households who participate in one of these government subsidies programs: SNAP, TANF, Head Start, WIC, LIHEAP, Public Housing, Pell Grant, Veterans Pension & Survivors Benefits, Tribal Programs, Supplemental Security Income, or Medicaid.

Customers qualifying for ConnectAssist are also most likely eligible for the Federal Government's Emergency Broadband Benefit program, making internet connectivity even more affordable. Customers may be able to get ConnectAssist for as low as $0/month after discount with the Emergency Broadband Benefit. The discount amount and eligibility are based on EBB program rules which are subject to change. Customers can learn more about the EBB program (and check their eligibility) at cox.com/ebb.

Cox remains committed to providing accessible internet. To further promote the wide variety of affordable internet options offered, we have launched a new affordability hub to help customers find the plan that best meets their needs. To learn more ConnectAssist and the other plans in our affordability portfolio, visit cox.com/digitalequity.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. The largest private broadband company in America, we proudly serve nearly seven million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

