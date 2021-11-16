MyBabyMyCareer™ Celebrates Women & Workplaces Choosing Careers & Motherhood, Advocates for Paid Family Leave

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, national nonprofit Save the Storks announced the launch of #MyBabyMyCareer™, a new marketing initiative that advocates for better accommodations for working mothers in America, and celebrates the women and companies who are choosing both career advancement and motherhood. #MyBabyMyCareer™ showcases women from all walks of life who are supporting their families either by chasing their professional ambitions outside the home, or providing passive income by serving as the full-time CEO of the household.

Save the Storks (PRNewsfoto/Save the Storks)

"Save the Storks is for every woman," said Diane Ferraro, CEO of Save the Storks. "We are pro-women-chasing-their-dreams, but unfortunately, due to our country's infrastructure, many mothers are unsupported and unable to pursue those dreams while also caring for their children. Women shouldn't have to choose between having a baby or having a career, and Save the Storks is proud to serve as an advocate to help them in securing the support they need to pursue their dreams."

From the moment a woman discovers she's pregnant, her mind begins racing and wondering how she will keep her job, who will care for her baby, and how will she afford childcare. Regardless of marital status, women hold a unique place in the parenthood agreement: they are expected to be the primary caregiver for their children, but due the infrastructure in place in the United States, that often means taking a step back from their career or ceasing to work altogether. The reality is that most women do not want to make the impossible choice between having a career or a baby, but feel cornered to do so by the lack of resources and support available to them from their employers and government.

"In June of 2021, the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics found that employee benefits account for as much as 38% of an employer's costs for employee compensation," said Ferraro. "Isn't it time to rethink how those expenses can be allocated to invest in these brilliant women, who want their career and their babies, too? Isn't it time to advocate for a more 'mommy-friendly' work environment and to promote real change and equality for women?"

Though they account for nearly one-third of women in the workforce, working mothers are largely overlooked and unsupported when it comes to government-mandated leave and employer accommodations. Through #MyBabyMyCareer™, Save the Storks:

Celebrates the privilege of motherhood;

Acknowledges that women can and should be CEOs, entrepreneurs, business owners, and athletes—they should not have to choose between career advancement and motherhood;

Cheers for the "stay-at-home" mothers who create passive income through creative endeavors;

Champions for longer, paid maternity leaves, childcare stipends, promotions, and flexible working conditions and accommodations for mothers.

Mothers are encouraged to join the #MyBabyMyCareer™ movement by posting a picture of them and their baby chasing a career dream together with the tag #MyBabyMyCareer, supporting the cause by purchasing #MyBabyMyCareer™ gear, and by promoting workplace accommodations that celebrate mother and baby by tagging employers who support working mothers well.

For more information about #MyBabyMyCareer™, visit www.mybabymycareer.org

To schedule an interview with a Save the Storks spokesperson, please contact: storks@iconmediagroup.com

Facts & Statistics about America's Working Mothers:

Working mothers account for nearly one-third (32%) of all employed women in America (U.S. Census)

63% of women who take unpaid leave from work say it is due to pregnancy or caretaking of children (U.S. Census)

The U.S. offers ZERO weeks of maternity leave at full-pay to mothers

$8,355 /year is the average cost of childcare per child in America (ChildCareAware)

3 million women dropped out of the workforce during the coronavirus pandemic (CBS News)

8% of CEOs at Fortune 500 Companies are female (statista)

About Save the Storks

Save the Storks is a national non-profit that exists to reach women facing unplanned pregnancies and save the lives of babies through compassion, education and holistic care. They do this by accelerating the impact of local pregnancy resource centers and Stork Buses to create a culture that values life. Learn more at SaveTheStorks.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Save the Storks