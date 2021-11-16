Pennsylvania's Flood Insurance Marketplace Expands with Wright's Launch of Exclusive, Admitted Product

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright National Flood Insurance Services has announced its expansion into Pennsylvania with the introduction of an exclusive, admitted, stand-alone flood product: Wright Residential Private Flood Insurance.

It is available to residential property owners beginning November 16, 2021, and is underwritten by Incline Casualty Company, part of the Incline P&C Group. Wright Flood and Incline P&C also have a private flood insurance partnership in Texas, with anticipated plans to expand to additional states in 2022.

Wright Residential Private Flood Insurance can be purchased to protect homes against the risk of Pennsylvania flooding since most property policies do not cover the peril of flood. It will be sold exclusively by Wright's partner agents, and it is one of the first flood products that is filed and approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Insurance and is supported by an insurance provider with an A- (Excellent) rating from AM Besti.

Thanks to its use of advanced technology, risk selection and model-based rating methods, the Wright Residential Private Flood Insurance Program can pinpoint risk locations house by house to deliver a highly flexible coverage offering. Other key features of this first-of-its-kind, stand-alone flood insurance include:

Admitted and approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Insurance

No waiting period

No elevation certificate required

Higher dwelling limits (up to $1 million )

Single deductible

Automatic replacement cost on both dwelling and personal property

Loss of Use, Other Structures, and Building Ordinance coverages

Optional Resiliency coverage (rebuilding with flood-resistant materials to decrease the impact of future floods)

"Following our successful launch with Incline P&C in Texas, we are pleased to now be expanding the program to Pennsylvania and look forward to making customizable flood insurance a nationwide standard as we roll out the program across the country," said James R. Watje, senior vice president of Wright National Flood Insurance Services. "We are offering flood coverage that isn't one size fits all. Each home we cover is as unique as the people living in it. That's why we have created a product that will not only protect your home, but also has the flexibility to customize that protection."

Chris McClellan, the president and CEO of Incline P&C Group, said he's excited about the partnership and the expansion into Pennsylvania.

"Wright Flood brings unmatched industry expertise, user-friendly technology, unparalleled claims reputation and dedication to providing exceptional service across the United States," McClellan said. "We are proud to partner with Wright Flood to deliver the latest in flood insurance products and technology to help all property owners protect their investments against unforeseen flood disasters."

To learn more about private flood insurance, find a Wright agent, or to become a Wright partner agency, visit: www.wrightflood.com.

About Wright National Flood Insurance Services LLC

Wright National Flood Insurance Services LLC (WNFIS) offers primary and excess flood products in numerous markets across the United States and are building out our growing Flood Insurance Marketplace. The WNFIS portfolio includes admitted flood products and as a Coverholder at Lloyd's, excess and surplus lines products with AM Best ratings of A- (Excellent) or higher. Contact Wright National Flood Insurance Services LLC at (866) 373-5663 for more information.

About Incline P&C Group

Bringing over 75 years of combined industry experience, Incline P&C Group is the premier insurance program market services firm. Privately owned and operated with an exclusive focus on the program insurance market, the executive team's experience and expertise combined with effective underwriting discipline and risk management provides each client with various platforms and associated services to meet almost any need in the industry. Partnering with a team that has a wealth of experience and the financial strength is critical when choosing the right program carrier. Incline brings those qualifications and more. Key services include active program management, disciplined underwriting process, risk management, reinsurance expertise and economic alignment. Founded in 2015, Incline has a team of over 40 employees; headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Dallas, TX, Fort Worth, TX, and Greenwich, CT. To learn more about Incline P&C Group, visit: www.inclinepc.com.

Questions? Agents in Pennsylvania, please contact:

Becky Mateus at becky.mateus@weareflood.com or (908) 399-5037; or

Non-resident Pennsylvania agents, please contact your

Wright Flood Regional Sales Manager or call Flood Marketing at (866) 373-5663

i A.M. Best's ratings are under continuous review and subject to change and/or affirmation. For the latest Best's Ratings and Best's Company Reports (which include Best's Ratings), visit the A.M. Best website at www.ambest.com.

