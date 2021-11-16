The Social Loan Company (TSLC) secures Strategic Investment from ARI Holding as cornerstone in its Pre-Series B round

- Abu Dhabi headquartered ARI Holding (ARI) will leverage the power of its formidable ecosystem to drive TSLC's breakaway growth and global expansion

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Social Loan Company (TSLC), a Singapore-headquartered AI-driven FinTech, today announced the closing of its USD25M+ Pre-Series B financing round from an investor consortium led by ADGM-domiciled ARV Investments (subsidiary of ARI). Following the conclusion of its Pre-Series B round, which included participation from established local, regional and international family offices, venture funds and sponsors, Rothschild & Co has launched a Series B funding round of over $100M for TSLC, which is seeing significant interest from global institutional investors.

ARV Investment is a global investment vehicle under ARI Holding, a privately held investment group based in Abu Dhabi, that has a mandate to invest globally, across multiple asset classes into select industries.

Founded in 2016, TSLC is a mission-oriented enterprise, known for its ecosystem of AI-powered, big-data driven personalised financial solutions, and a Machine Learning-imbued platform that generates proprietary predictive analytics and supports the enablement of inclusive, affordable credit-led products and services. The new capital will be used to fuel the growth of its digital lending operations, deepen its AI and predictive analytics capabilities in chosen markets, and grow its global talent pool.

With an established track record of sustainable growth and execution, TSLC currently has over 8 million digital natives on its platform in India under the brand – CASHe. The company has recently established its presence in the UAE as its first market to launch in MENAT. This is the next step in its ambitious global drive to play a significant role in democratising affordable and responsible credit. TSLC is looking to launch its unrivaled and progressive mobile-first credit-led platform in the Middle East within the next six months. Once launched, the global financial wellness platform will engender affordable, hyper-personalised and instantaneous credit to underserved middle-income consumers, partnering with them on their journey to financial independence and a better financial future.

The Company has built a cutting-edge, credit decisioning and underwriting engine that enables quick and flexible credit facilities in a one-stop ecosystem that is end-to-end tech-enabled, safe and secure. This platform will cater to the day-to-day needs of the underserved, mainstream digital natives overlooked by traditional banking and credit-scoring systems.

Deepak Saluja, Group CEO & Co-Founder, TSLC, said: "We are honoured and privileged to have attracted a world-class institutional investor to support our growth. ARI Holding has a visionary team with significant interests in innovative technologies and financial services. Its investment in us is a testament to the strength of our AI, proprietary data analytics and machine-learning enabled platform – and clearly a vote of confidence in our ability to leverage our platform on a global scale, revolutionising access to honest credit and driving financial inclusion for the new generation. As we look to enter new markets in LATAM, the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa and APAC, we are positioned to build on the strong support we have received to date. We are excited to have Rothschild lead our Series B funding round, which will help us accelerate innovation, achieve breakthrough growth and fulfil our mission on a much larger scale."

TSLC recently set up Digital Collective Technologies Ltd., its wholly owned subsidiary in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) from which its new centralised tech and product leadership teams will start operating and followed this up with the expansion of its new regional offices at One Central, Dubai, UAE. Earlier this year, it forged a transformational banking partnership with Aafaq Bank, UAE to launch a credit-enabled wallet with embedded mobile banking, virtual cards and personalised financing solutions, to drive financial inclusion in the MENA region. Most recently TSLC has secured its entry into Bangladesh on the back of its partnership with Alliance Holdings, with a product launch expected in the coming months.

TSLC currently operates in India as an AI-enabled, mobile-first, fully integrated diversified millennial consumer finance company under the brand name, CASHe - India's fastest growing lend-tech with proprietary AI, ML, data analytics, balance sheet, risk management and underwriting - straddling the entire value chain of digital lending from in-app loans to embedded finance and BNPL. CASHe has lowered barriers to borrowing at the point-of-need by integrating its embedded lending engine into some of the world's largest consumer funnels, such as GooglePay.

The Social Loan Company (TSLC)

The Social Loan Company (TSLC) is an AI-powered credit-lead full-stack Neo bank on a global mission to expand credit access by simplifying loans and providing hyper-personalised and affordable financial solutions to underserved mainstream consumers in core emerging and frontier markets across the world.

The company is on a global expansion drive and determined to execute on its vision of making a significant financial inclusion impact by developing and deploying ground-breaking, sophisticated technologies that leverage machine learning and behavioural sciences to enable credit mobility and unlock financial opportunities for middle-income everyday consumers.

Founded in Singapore in 2016 and currently operating as CASHe in India, TSLC has secured transformational partnerships, to deliver inclusive financial services, with Google Pay, Amazon, and Mastercard amongst others.

