Venture Noire Announces Inaugural In The Black Cohort Graduates

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Noire, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Black and minority entrepreneurs, has recently wrapped up the first two cohorts of its In The Black program, dedicated to advancing the overall health of Black-owned businesses. The graduates took part in an eight-week program including workshops and developmental sessions designed to help them understand how to grow and improve their business. The program will culminate on December 4th during Venture Noire's inaugural Day of Impact experience in Northwest Arkansas. During this virtual event, graduates of the cohort will have the opportunity to pitch their business to a panel of industry leaders for the chance to win cash prizes.

Venture Noire announced the launch of its signature In The Black program in Q1 of 2020. In The Black seeks to address income inequality by improving minority workforce creation and development, ultimately helping to close the quality of life gap in America. The graduates include:

"Venture Noire recognizes that the path to closing the quality of life gap in America lies in minority business creation, development and scale. With that in mind we're on a mission to create an impact-focused ecosystem to incubate the future business leaders who will advance this change," said Keenan Beasley, Founder of Venture Noire. "We're incredibly proud of these cohorts and I can't wait to see what they achieve in the future with the tools and knowledge they've gained."

The culminating showcase for the In The Black graduates will take place at Venture Noire's first-ever ITB Pitch Competition. Venture Noire will hold an In The Black Pitch Competition Saturday, December 4 for cohort graduates to compete for one of three cash awards to advance their business. Venture Noire seeks to shine a spotlight on the Black businesses and business owners who are reshaping America. In addition to the showcase, the event will also feature performances, panel discussions and an awards ceremony highlighting leaders in the community. For more information on the individual business leaders participating in ITB, or to apply for future cohorts hosted by Venture Noire, click here to visit their website .

ABOUT VENTURE NOIRE

Venture Noire is a 501c3 accredited non-profit diversity, equity and inclusion partner. Venture Noire was formed to build confidence and profitability in underrepresented founders and entrepreneurs of color through curriculum, community and access to capital. Through its programming, Venture Noire is on a mission to accelerate communities of color by catalyzing the success of minority-owned businesses in the digital economy.

Venture Noire's ecosystem includes dozens of minority-owned start-ups that are on the cutting edge of technology, innovation and creativity.

