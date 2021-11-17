Baidu Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"Baidu is bringing innovation across the consumer, enterprise and public sector with our commitment to AI," said Robin Li, co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "Our AI Cloud is helping businesses better serve customers and move faster with greater efficiency. We are building Baidu Apollo smart transportation and intelligent driving to smoothen traffic congestion, accelerate the move to EV and reduce traffic accidents."

"Baidu Core delivered another solid quarter, powered by our AI cloud revenue growing 73% year over year," said Rong Luo, CFO of Baidu. "With a diversified AI portfolio, including cloud services, smart transportation, smart devices, self-driving, smart EV and robotaxi, we are well positioned for long-term growth."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights[1]





Baidu, Inc. (In millions except per Q3

Q2

Q3









ADS, unaudited) 2020

2021

2021



YOY

QOQ

RMB

RMB

RMB US$







Total revenues 28,232

31,350

31,921 4,954

13%

2%





















Operating income 6,156

3,463

2,308 358

(63%)

(33%) Operating income (non-GAAP) 2 7,636

5,653

4,708 731

(38%)

(17%)





















Net income (loss) to Baidu 13,678

(583)

(16,559) (2,570)

-

2740% Net income to Baidu (non-GAAP) 2 6,988

5,359

5,090 790

(27%)

(5%)





















Diluted earnings (loss) per ADS 39.79

(1.70)

(48.18) (7.48)

-

2734% Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP) 2 20.35

15.41

14.66 2.28

(28%)

(5%)





















Adjusted EBITDA 2 9,073

7,295

5,962 925

(34%)

(18%) Adjusted EBITDA margin 32%

23%

19% 19%









[1] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB6.4434 as of September 30, 2021, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader. [2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more details).



Baidu Core

Q3

Q2

Q3









(In millions, unaudited) 2020

2021

2021



YOY

QOQ

RMB

RMB

RMB US$







Total revenues 21,379

24,041

24,661 3,827

15%

3%





















Operating income 7,404

4,619

3,718 577

(50%)

(20%) Operating income (non-GAAP) 2 8,505

6,467

5,823 904

(32%)

(10%)





















Net income (loss) to Baidu Core 14,368

172

(15,625) (2,425)

-

- Net income to Baidu Core (non-GAAP) 2 7,486

5,942

5,855 909

(22%)

(1%)





















Adjusted EBITDA2 9,822

7,991

6,994 1,085

(29%)

(12%) Adjusted EBITDA margin 46%

33%

28% 28%









Other Highlights

Corporate

Q3 21 net loss includes a RMB 18.9 billion non-cash, mark-to-market loss in long-term investments arising from quarterly fair-value adjustment.

ESG:

- Baidu donated RMB 90 million to help Henan province cope with its recent natural disaster.

- Xiaodu launched "visual assistance" to enable visually impaired voice control and on-demand screen-text reading for a smoother audio experience.

- In October, Baidu established a Data Management Committee, to consolidate its existing committees on data management, data privacy & protection and data security, to further improve its policies and oversight around data management.

AI Cloud

Baidu releases end-to-end AI cloud solution, powered by Kunlun AI chip and PaddlePaddle deep learning framework, to help financial services firms digitize and automate their operational processes, enlisting leading customers like China Life and Bank of Jiangsu .

Lijiang, a UNESCO Heritage Site with 800-year old bridges and waterways, is using Baidu smart-city cloud to keep the city safe and clean for visitors. Leveraging the digitalization of tourist areas, Baidu AI solution helps local authorities timely detect and address infractions, e.g., illegal parking and littering.

Tongxiang, Zhejiang (province) signed with Baidu to enable its manufacturing-based enterprises with Baidu AI solutions, allowing Baidu to further penetrate into industrial Internet.

Baidu ACE smart transportation has been adopted by 24 cities, tripling year over year, based on contract amount over RMB10 million .

Intelligent Driving

Apollo L4 has accumulated over 10 million test miles, up 189% year over year, and has received 411 autonomous driving permits, reflecting Apollo's broad geographic coverage and wide-ranging test scenarios.

Rides provided by Apollo Go doubled sequentially, which are available in Shanghai , Beijing , Guangzhou , Changsha and Cangzhou.

WM Motor, a Chinese EV OEM, signed with Baidu to install Apollo Navigation Pilot (ANP) in its new W6 SUV, taking the total makes that have partnered with Apollo for self-driving and infotainment solutions to 31.

Other Growth Initiatives

Xiaodu ranks No.1 in smart display shipments globally and smart speaker shipments in China for Q2 2021, according to Strategy Analytics, IDC and Canalys.

In August 2021 , Xiaodu completed Series B financing at a valuation of US$5.1 billion with Baidu retaining super-majority shareholding.

Mobile Ecosystem

In September, Baidu App's MAUs reached 607 million, up 12% year over year, and daily logged in users reached an all-time high of 79%, reflecting positive user experience.

Managed Page reached 43% of Baidu Core Q3 online marketing revenue, through continuous marketing-cloud enhancements, such as expanded e-commerce features and tools.

The open nature of Baidu's Internet infrastructure is leading to top smartphone makers to select Baidu's smart mini program as the landing page for their browser search.

iQIYI

iQIYI subscribers reached 104 million in September 2021 , creating a strong foundation to provide innovative, self-developed blockbusters.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB 31.9 billion ($4.95 billion), increasing 13% year over year.

Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB 24.7 billion ( $3.83 billion ), increasing 15% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB 19.5 billion ( $3.02 billion ), up 6% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB 5.2 billion ( $806 million ), up 76% year over year, driven by cloud and other AI-powered businesses.

Revenue from iQIYI was RMB 7.6 billion ( $1.18 billion ), increasing 6% year over year.

Cost of revenues was RMB 16.1 billion ($2.50 billion), increasing 26% year over year, primarily due to an increase in traffic acquisition costs, content costs and cost of goods sold related to new AI business.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB 7.3 billion ($1.14 billion), increasing 56% year over year, primarily due to an increase in channel spending, promotional marketing, personnel-related expenses and contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding involving former advertising agency.

Research and development expense was RMB 6.2 billion ($957 million), increasing 35% year over year, primarily related to personnel-related expenses.

Operating income was RMB 2.3 billion ($358 million). Baidu Core operating income was RMB 3.7 billion ($577 million), and Baidu Core operating margin was 15%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB 4.7 billion ($731 million). Baidu Core non-GAAP operating income was RMB 5.8 billion ($904 million), and Baidu Core non-GAAP operating margin was 24%.

Total other loss, net was RMB 21.5 billion ($3.34 billion), which included a RMB 18.9 billion non-cash, mark-to-market loss in long-term investments. Such quarterly fair-value adjustment may result in further net income volatility in the future.

Income tax benefit was RMB 1.8 billion ($286 million), compared to an income tax expense of RMB 1.6 billion for Q3 '20, primarily due to an increase in deferred tax benefit recognized on fair value loss of long-term investments and deduction on certain expenses that were previously considered non-deductible.

Net loss attributable to Baidu was RMB 16.6 billion ($2.57 billion), and diluted loss per ADS was RMB 48.18 ($7.48). Net loss attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 15.6 billion ($2.43 billion). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 5.1 billion ($790 million), and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 14.66 ($2.28). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 5.9 billion ($909 million).

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 6.0 billion ($925 million). Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB 7.0 billion ($1.09 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 28%.

As of September 30, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB 194.6 billion ($30.20 billion), and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments excluding iQIYI were RMB 183.6 billion ($28.49 billion). Free cash flow was RMB 691 million ($108 million), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB 2.9 billion ($449 million).

Financial Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2021, Baidu expects revenues to be between RMB 31.0 billion ($4.81 billion) and RMB 34.0 billion ($5.27 billion), representing a growth rate of 2% to 12% year over year, which assumes that Baidu Core revenue will grow between 5% and 16% year over year.

The COVID-19 situation in China is evolving and business visibility is limited. The above forecast reflects Baidu's current and preliminary view, which is subject to substantial uncertainties.

Conference Call Information

Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM on November 17, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 PM on November 17, 2021, Beijing Time).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID by email.

For pre-registration, please click http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8590343. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Baidu Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP. If it requires you to enter a participant conference ID, please enter " 8590343".

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email that you have received following your pre-registration.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.baidu.com.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until November 24 2021:

International: +61 2 8199 0299 Conference ID: 8590343

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on the NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for the fourth quarter of 2021, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Baidu's and other parties' strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Baidu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baidu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Baidu's growth strategies; its future business development, including development of new products and services; its ability to attract and retain users and customers; competition in the Chinese Internet search and newsfeed market; competition for online marketing customers; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of its revenues; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to intellectual property rights; the expected growth of the Chinese-language Internet search and newsfeed market and the number of Internet and broadband users in China; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Internet and Internet search providers, and general economic conditions in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Baidu undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Baidu's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Baidu's historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations and contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertising agency.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertising agency, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, fair value change of long-term investments, charitable donation from Baidu, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.

Non-GAAP dil u ted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, which is adjusted for accretion for the redeemable non-controlling interests, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertising agency, and share-based compensation expenses.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures.

Baidu, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)



Three Months Ended





September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,





2020

2021

2021

2021





RMB

RMB

RMB

US$(2)

Revenues:

















Online marketing services

20,201

20,828

21,050

3,267

Others

8,031

10,522

10,871

1,687

Total revenues

28,232

31,350

31,921

4,954





















Costs and expenses:

















Cost of revenues(1)

12,815

15,897

16,126

2,503

Selling, general and administrative(1)

4,700

5,707

7,320

1,136

Research and development(1)

4,561

6,283

6,167

957

Total costs and expenses

22,076

27,887

29,613

4,596

Operating income

6,156

3,463

2,308

358





















Other income (loss):

















Interest income

1,297

1,342

1,462

227

Interest expense

(755)

(845)

(880)

(137)

Foreign exchange (loss) income, net

(271)

(36)

7

1

Share of loss from equity method investments

(546)

(4)

(4)

(1)

Others, net

9,169

(2,887)

(22,079)

(3,426)

Total other income (loss), net

8,894

(2,430)

(21,494)

(3,336)





















Income (loss) before income taxes

15,050

1,033

(19,186)

(2,978)

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,618

2,197

(1,839)

(286)

Net income (loss)

13,432

(1,164)

(17,347)

(2,692)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(246)

(581)

(788)

(122)

Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

13,678

(583)

(16,559)

(2,570)









































Earnings (loss) per ADS (1 ADS representing 8 Class A ordinary shares):













-Basic

40.21

(1.70)

(48.18)

(7.48)

-Diluted

39.79

(1.70)

(48.18)

(7.48)

Earnings (loss) per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:













-Basic

5.03

(0.21)

(6.02)

(0.93)

-Diluted

4.97

(0.21)

(6.02)

(0.93)

Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding (in millions):









-Basic

2,719

2,782

2,778

2,778

-Diluted

2,747

2,782

2,778

2,778





















(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:













Cost of revenues

81

112

74

11

Selling, general and administrative

403

483

353

55

Research and development

930

1,521

921

144

Total share-based compensation expenses

1,414

2,116

1,348

210





















(2) All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 6.4434 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of

September 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Baidu, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, unaudited)

















December 31,

September 30,

September 30,



2020

2021

2021



RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

35,782

40,701

6,317 Restricted cash

758

10,773

1,672 Short-term investments, net

126,402

143,127

22,213 Accounts receivable, net

8,668

8,704

1,351 Amounts due from related parties

726

947

147 Other current assets, net

11,006

11,142

1,728 Total current assets

183,342

215,394

33,428













Non-current assets:











Fixed assets, net

17,508

20,722

3,216 Licensed copyrights, net

6,435

7,293

1,132 Produced content, net

6,556

9,598

1,490 Intangible assets, net

2,022

1,769

275 Goodwill

22,248

22,605

3,508 Long-term investments, net

76,233

74,012

11,486 Amounts due from related parties

3,438

3,485

541 Deferred tax assets, net

1,674

2,567

398 Operating lease right-of-use assets

9,804

10,491

1,628 Other non-current assets

3,448

16,420

2,547 Total non-current assets

149,366

168,962

26,221













Total assets

332,708

384,356

59,649













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Short-term loans

3,016

3,990

619 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

36,716

40,461

6,279 Customer deposits and deferred revenue

12,626

13,525

2,099 Deferred income

158

99

15 Long-term loans, current portion

7,427

659

102 Convertible senior notes, current portion

4,752

4,808

746 Notes payable, current portion

-

5,793

899 Amounts due to related parties

1,324

1,824

283 Operating lease liabilities

2,366

2,756

428 Total current liabilities

68,385

73,915

11,470













Non-current liabilities:











Deferred income

97

119

18 Deferred revenue

686

197

31 Amounts due to related parties

3,543

3,318

515 Long-term loans

-

12,768

1,982 Notes payable

48,408

48,438

7,517 Convertible senior notes

11,927

12,671

1,967 Deferred tax liabilities

3,067

3,377

524 Operating lease liabilities

4,693

4,900

760 Other non-current liabilities

59

92

14 Total non-current liabilities

72,480

85,880

13,328













Total liabilities

140,865

159,795

24,798













Redeemable noncontrolling interests

3,102

7,916

1,229













Equity











Total Baidu shareholders' equity

182,696

211,378

32,805 Noncontrolling interests

6,045

5,267

817 Total equity

188,741

216,645

33,622













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling

interests, and equity

332,708

384,356

59,649

Baidu, Inc. Selected Information (In millions, unaudited)





















































Three months ended

September 30, 2020 (RMB)

Three months ended

June 30, 2021 (RMB)

Three months ended

September 30, 2021 (RMB)

Three months ended

September 30, 2021 (US$)



Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim & adj(2)

Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Elim & adj(2)

Baidu, Inc. Total revenues

21,379 7,188 (335)

28,232

24,041 7,608 (299)

31,350

24,661 7,589 (329)

31,921

3,827 1,178 (51)

4,954 YOY

























15% 6%



13%











QOQ

























3% (0%)



2%





























































Costs and expenses:















































Cost of revenues (1)

6,728 6,363 (276)

12,815

9,289 6,869 (261)

15,897

9,370 7,028 (272)

16,126

1,454 1,091 (42)

2,503 Selling, general and administrative (1)

3,354 1,364 (18)

4,700

4,526 1,185 (4)

5,707

6,089 1,246 (15)

7,320

945 193 (2)

1,136 Research and development (1)

3,893 671 (3)

4,561

5,607 676 -

6,283

5,484 683 -

6,167

851 106 -

957 Total costs and expenses

13,975 8,398 (297)

22,076

19,422 8,730 (265)

27,887

20,943 8,957 (287)

29,613

3,250 1,390 (44)

4,596 YOY















































Cost of revenues

























39% 10%



26%











Selling, general and administrative

























82% (9%)



56%











Research and development

























41% 2%



35%











Cost and expenses

























50% 7%



34%





























































Operating income (loss)

7,404 (1,210) (38)

6,156

4,619 (1,122) (34)

3,463

3,718 (1,368) (42)

2,308

577 (212) (7)

358 YOY

























(50%) 13%



(63%)











QOQ

























(20%) 22%



(33%)











Operating margin

35% (17%)



22%

19% (15%)



11%

15% (18%)



7%





























































Add: total other income (loss), net

8,827 67



8,894

(2,204) (226) -

(2,430)

(21,163) (331) -

(21,494)

(3,285) (51) -

(3,336) Less: income tax expense (benefit)

1,599 19



1,618

2,167 30 -

2,197

(1,848) 9 -

(1,839)

(287) 1 -

(286) Less: net income (loss) attributable to NCI

264 13 (523) (3) (246)

76 19 (676) (3) (581)

28 22 (838) (3) (788)

4 4 (130) (3) (122) Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

14,368 (1,175) 485

13,678

172 (1,397) 642

(583)

(15,625) (1,730) 796

(16,559)

(2,425) (268) 123

(2,570) YOY

























- 47%



-











QOQ

























- 24%



2740%











Net margin

67% (16%)



48%

1% (18%)



(2%)

(63%) (23%)



(52%)





























































Non-GAAP financial measures:















































Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)

8,505 (831)



7,636

6,467 (780)



5,653

5,823 (1,073)



4,708

904 (166)



731 YOY

























(32%) 29%



(38%)











QOQ

























(10%) 38%



(17%)











Operating margin (non-GAAP)

40% (12%)



27%

27% (10%)



18%

24% (14%)



15%





























































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

(non-GAAP)

7,486 (830)



6,988

5,942 (1,065)



5,359

5,855 (1,400)



5,090

909 (217)



790 YOY

























(22%) 69%



(27%)











QOQ

























(1%) 31%



(5%)











Net margin (non-GAAP)

35% (12%)



25%

25% (14%)



17%

24% (18%)



16%





























































Adjusted EBITDA

9,822 (711)



9,073

7,991 (662)



7,295

6,994 (990)



5,962

1,085 (153)



925 YOY

























(29%) 39%



(34%)











QOQ

























(12%) 50%



(18%)











Adjusted EBITDA margin

46% (10%)



32%

33% (9%)



23%

28% (13%)



19%





























































(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows: Cost of revenues

29 52



81

69 43



112

34 40



74

5 6



11 Selling, general and administrative

187 216



403

274 209



483

196 157



353

30 25



55 Research and development

846 84



930

1,443 78



1,521

837 84



921

131 13



144 Total share-based compensation

1,062 352



1,414

1,786 330



2,116

1,067 281



1,348

166 44



210 (2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments (3) Relates to the net loss attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests

Baidu, Inc.































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



























(In millions,unaudited)





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



September 30, 2020 (RMB)

June 30, 2021 (RMB)

September 30, 2021 (RMB)

September 30, 2021 (US$)



Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities

9,716 (1,929) 7,787

9,362 (1,426) 7,936

5,436 (2,081) 3,355

844 (323) 521 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(6,576) 343 (6,233)

(12,220) 58 (12,162)

(15,857) 1,885 (13,972)

(2,461) 293 (2,168) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(4,387) 238 (4,149)

5,256 801 6,057

7,744 867 8,611

1,201 135 1,336 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash

(77) (113) (190)

(342) (92) (434)

(47) (21) (68)

(8) (3) (11) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,324) (1,461) (2,785)

2,056 (659) 1,397

(2,724) 650 (2,074)

(424) 102 (322) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash































At beginning of period

16,597 5,280 21,877

44,756 7,395 52,151

46,812 6,736 53,548

7,266 1,045 8,311 At end of period

15,273 3,819 19,092

46,812 6,736 53,548

44,088 7,386 51,474

6,842 1,147 7,989

































Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities

9,716 (1,929) 7,787

9,362 (1,426) 7,936

5,436 (2,081) 3,355

844 (323) 521 Less: Capital expenditures

(1,417) (90) (1,507)

(2,435) (61) (2,496)

(2,548) (116) (2,664)

(395) (18) (413) Free cash flow

8,299 (2,019) 6,280

6,927 (1,487) 5,440

2,888 (2,197) 691

449 (341) 108

































Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.

























Baidu, Inc. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)





































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



September 30, 2020 (RMB)

June 30, 2021 (RMB)

September 30, 2021 (RMB)

September 30, 2021 (US$)



Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Operating income (loss)

7,404 (1,210) 6,156

4,619 (1,122) 3,463

3,718 (1,368) 2,308

577 (212) 358 Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,062 352 1,414

1,786 330 2,116

1,067 281 1,348

166 44 210 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

39 27 66

62 12 74

62 14 76

10 2 12 Add: Contingent loss(5)

- - -

- - -

976 - 976

151 - 151 Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)

8,505 (831) 7,636

6,467 (780) 5,653

5,823 (1,073) 4,708

904 (166) 731

































Add: Depreciation of fixed assets

1,317 120 1,437

1,524 118 1,642

1,171 83 1,254

181 13 194 Adjusted EBITDA

9,822 (711) 9,073

7,991 (662) 7,295

6,994 (990) 5,962

1,085 (153) 925

































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

14,368 (1,175) 13,678

172 (1,397) (583)

(15,625) (1,730) (16,559)

(2,425) (268) (2,570) Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,056 352 1,252

1,777 330 1,947

1,086 281 1,231

169 44 191 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

38 27 55

55 12 62

55 14 63

9 2 10 Add: Disposal loss (gain)

(5) - (5)

- (45) (28)

- - -

- - - Add: Impairment of long-term investments

- - -

205 2 206

3,187 29 3,202

494 5 497 Add: Fair value (gain) loss of long-term investments

(8,855) (39) (8,880)

3,180 (9) 3,175

18,970 8 18,974

2,944 1 2,945 Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)

556 3 558

190 32 207

36 3 38

6 - 6 Add: Charitable donation from Baidu(4)

- - -

- - -

90 - 90

14 - 14 Add: Contingent loss(5)

- - -

- - -

976 - 976

151 - 151 Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)

328 2 330

363 10 373

(2,920) (5) (2,925)

(453) (1) (454) Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

7,486 (830) 6,988

5,942 (1,065) 5,359

5,855 (1,400) 5,090

909 (217) 790

































Diluted earnings (loss) per ADS





39.79





(1.70)





(48.18)





(7.48) Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling

interests





0.04





0.02





0.49





0.08 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS





(19.48)





17.09





62.35





9.68 Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)





20.35





15.41





14.66





2.28







































































































































(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations. (2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of their

redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares. (3) Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is separately presented from 2020Q4, with comparative periods retrospectively adjusted. (4) This represents non-recurring charitable donation to discrete events.



























(5) This represents contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding involving former advertising agency.





















