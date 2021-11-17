Creative Realities Extends its Collaboration with Global Automotive Manufacturing Corporation into Canada

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Realities, Inc. ("Creative Realities," "CRI," or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading provider of digital marketing solutions, is expanding its collaboration with one of the world's largest automakers with 15 automotive brands in 130 countries. CRI, whose omnichannel automobile platform is currently leveraged by approximately 2,600 automotive dealerships in the United States to drive customer satisfaction and retention, has been awarded the business of an additional 440 dealerships in Canada. Planning is currently underway, and deployment is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2022.

"This expansion is a landmark achievement and highlights CRI's ability to deliver value to the largest auto manufacturers in the world and other similar enterprise organizations across a full range of industries," said Rick Mills, CEO of CRI. "Our software solution supports an expansive network of dealerships throughout the United States, and we're pleased to extend our reach into Canada."

The CRI automotive software platform includes two primary elements: iShowroom omnichannel sales support and Owner Support+:

iShowroom serves as a CRM sales tool used by more than 21,000 sales consultants each month. The sales tool seamlessly integrates with more than 25 data services for a unified sales process, resulting in measurable sales lift volume across dealers of all sizes.

Owner Support+ is an industry-leading vehicle delivery tool endorsed by JD Power. The vehicle checklist with digital customer takeaway has driven significantly improved customer satisfaction scores, while strengthening the digital connection between dealerships and their customers. Owner Support+ has driven a greater than 40% lift in connected vehicle enrollments since initial deployment in 2017. These revenue-generating "owner apps" include subscription services for satellite radio, roadside assistance and other app-based functionality that enables the owner to unlock their car, start the engine remotely and enjoy in-vehicle media connectivity via their mobile phone. In all, the Owner Support+ platform now accounts for more than 85% of all connected vehicle enrollments across the entire network of domestic dealerships.

"The CRI platform now has a 10-year track record of deepening customer engagement and driving dealership revenue throughout the U.S., and we're pleased to extend this success north of the border. We dedicated significant resources to improve our platform, adapting for multilingual support and adding multi-currency functionality to enable transactions in Canadian dealerships and beyond," continued Mills.

CRI is in early-stage discussions to deploy its solution in other parts of the world, including key markets in Europe, South America, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to Automotive, Advertising Networks, Apparel & Accessories, Convenience Stores, Foodservice/QSR, Gaming, Theater, and Stadium Venues. The Company has operations across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries. On November 12, 2021, the Company entered into a Merger Agreement with Reflect Systems, Inc. ("Reflect") and other parties thereto, pursuant to which a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company will merge with and into Reflect, and thereafter Reflect will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Merger").

