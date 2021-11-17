First National Bank of Omaha Signs Contract to Use Black Knight's Suite of Servicing Software, Including MSP Servicing System Will Also Use Black Knight's Customer Service, Servicing Digital, Loss Mitigation and the Actionable Intelligence Platform

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced that First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) will implement Black Knight's suite of servicing technologies, including its industry-leading MSP loan servicing system. MSP is a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that supports all aspects of servicing -- from loan boarding to default -- for first mortgages, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit, on a single system. The bank will also add Black Knight's Customer Service, Servicing Digital, Actionable Intelligence Platform (AIP) and Loss Mitigation solutions to further support its growth, customer experience efforts and regulatory compliance.

"Black Knight's suite of servicing software will help us enhance the experience we deliver to our valued customers," said Kimberly Weiss, senior vice president of Home Mortgage at FNBO. "We also appreciate that Black Knight's client support team stands ready to assist with any need that arises, which is a true differentiator for both our employees and customers."

FNBO's customer care representatives will leverage the innovative Customer Service solution to access a detailed, holistic and timely view of the key information needed to deliver exemplary service at the point of customer contact. The solution presents a customer's loan, home and neighborhood information through an intuitive, easy-to-use graphical interface -- helping representatives respond to customer questions more quickly, accurately and efficiently. Customer Service is seamlessly integrated with both Black Knight's industry-leading MSP servicing system and its Servicing Digital solution.

Servicing Digital is an interactive, user-friendly web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized, timely information about mortgages and homes. This powerful application supports deeper consumer relationships and engagement by enabling customers to make mortgage payments and explore opportunities for refinancing and more -- all from the convenience of the web or a mobile device. Since FNBO is implementing both Customer Service and Servicing Digital, the bank's customer care representatives will have a view of what their borrowers are seeing on their mobile device when they call, facilitating an even more productive and enriching conversation.

In addition, FNBO will use other servicing-focused Black Knight solutions, including the AIP, which delivers strategic, proactive and actionable analytics to the right people across an organization at the right time, so they know which action to take next. The bank will also implement Black Knight's Loss Mitigation solution to facilitate more efficient loss mitigation processes and support industry-standard retention and liquidation workouts.

"The MSP system and our additional servicing solutions are an ideal fit for First National Bank of Omaha's needs and its expanding business," said Joe Nackashi, president of Black Knight. "We look forward to a long-term and collaborative relationship with FNBO."

About FNBO

First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska. First National of Nebraska and its affiliates have more than $25 billion in assets and nearly 5,000 employee associates. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas. Learn more at FNBO.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

