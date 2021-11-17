Intro Offers Access To World's Most In-Demand Experts For Personalized Advice Through Live 1:1 Video Calls Any User Anywhere Can Connect with Top Experts Including Rachel Zoe, Nate Berkus, Alexis Ohanian, Nicole Mangrum and Sami Clarke

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intro, the best way to book the world's most in-demand experts and get personalized advice over a one-on-one video call, launched today for users all over the world to access the best experts in style, wellness, business, home, beauty, and astrology.

Experts include Rachel Zoe (entrepreneur, fashion designer, stylist and more), Nate Berkus (celebrity interior designer, AD100, ELLE Decor A-List), Alexis Ohanian (Co-Founder of Reddit, Founder of Seven Seven Six), McKel Kooienga (notable registered dietitian), Shawn Henderson (award-winning interior designer), Nicole Mangrum (celebrity hairstylist), Sami Clarke (celebrity fitness expert) and more, with new additions every day.

Intro experts can easily engage with their following, monetize their audience, and gain new fans. The self-service model allows experts to set and modify their own prices, manage their availability and decide how and when to offer sessions. Its well-designed and easy-to-use commerce tool takes care of scheduling, payments and more, enabling experts to earn for their knowledge in a virtual format.

"Meeting the top experts in any field has always been a luxury reserved for the few. At Intro, we're democratizing access so that everyone can get access to anyone," said Intro CEO and Founder Raad Mobrem. "Receiving personalized advice from a top expert in a safe and empowering space is the fastest way to get an answer, gain inspiration or solve a problem."

"I love connecting with people who are passionate about style and entrepreneurship. Intro makes it possible for me to personally meet and cultivate relationships with people from anywhere in the world at any time," said Rachel Zoe, Intro Expert, Investor and Advisor, and Chairwoman of Rachel Zoe Ventures. "I'm beyond excited to be part of Intro, to share my experience and help others on their journey of leaning into their most confident selves."

"Being a CEO is a lonely job and I know firsthand how important it is to have great people around you for advice. Supporting founders to reach new heights is one of the main reasons I started my VC firm," said Alexis Ohanian, Founder, Seven Seven Six. "Intro's real-time advice will help those who are just starting out achieve their goals and I'm excited to be a part of this platform to share my experience and help offer some tangible guidance to aspiring entrepreneurs as an Intro Expert."

To book a session with an Expert, visit the Intro site or use the Intro App (currently available on iOS). Starting today until November 25, 2021, use the code LAUNCH20 to receive $20 off your first Intro session.

To learn more about Intro, please visit Intro.co .

About Intro

Founded by successful entrepreneur Raad Mobrem, Intro is the best way to book the world's most in-demand experts and get personalized advice over a video call. Intro helps users achieve their goals and aspirations through trusted and informed advice and democratizes access to experts across categories including style, wellness, business, home, beauty, and astrology facilitating personalized guidance and tailored tips. Intro is backed by investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Alexis Ohanian's Seven Seven Six, Michael Ovitz (Founder, CAA), and other high-profile celebrities, athletes, and CEOs. For more information about Intro, visit Intro.co .

