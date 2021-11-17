New community-oriented marketplace app, Daily Nickel, set to launch in December 2021

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily Nickel Corp. is launching an innovative app geared towards creating communities where users can promote their inherent talents and skills and create self-employment opportunities. The app also provides tools to buy and sell services and goods in a fast, seamless and secure manner. The Carmel-based company is currently beta testing the app, which is scheduled to be released December 2021. Click here to sign up for updates regarding the release.

Daily Nickel Marketplace App

"At Daily Nickel, we believe that everyone has a talent or skill that they can offer to the marketplace. This app is meant to empower people to provide their services to one another in their localized area," says Sandeep Allam, founder of Daily Nickel. "We know how difficult it can be to communicate with companies when you need a service. It is much simpler to just find a person within your community who can fix your issue and reach out within seconds. This app is meant to connect people to solve life's problems through a marketplace environment."

According to Allam, the communities feature is one of the things that specifically will make Daily Nickel stand out and enable users to save time and money. Back-end AI algorithms will further help recommend communities to the user where they can optimally engage in procurement or promoting their services and buy or sell goods.

Daily Nickel communities can include neighborhoods, churches, offices or friend groups. The app contains a secure payment method to help buyers and sellers complete a transaction while preventing fraud and identity thefts. The team is also looking into cryptocurrency as a future payment methodology.

Daily Nickel is currently going through safety testing to ensure the app is ready for the general public once it launches next month. The app will be available for download on both the Apple App Store and the Android market.

About Daily Nickel Corp.: Daily Nickel Corp. was founded in 2015 by a group of highly innovative and seasoned executives. They provide operational and strategic advice to the development team to lay the current needs of the community and create a long-lasting, viable product.

