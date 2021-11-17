Odor-Eaters® Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Specific Lots of Odor-Eaters® Spray Powder and Odor-Eaters® Stink Stoppers® Spray Due to Benzene Contamination

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Odor-Eaters®, owned by Blistex Inc., is voluntarily recalling a total of forty-one lots of two Odor-Eaters® spray products to the consumer level due to the presence of benzene. Internal testing identified low levels of benzene contamination in specific lots of these aerosol products.
Risk Statement: Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening. To date, Odor-Eaters® has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.
The affected Odor-Eaters® spray products are used as antifungal and foot odor-reducing agents and are packaged in aerosol cans. See table below for UPC, lot number and expiration dates. Refer to the image below for guidance on where to find the lot code details on the can. Forty-one lots of two Odor-Eaters® spray products (Odor-Eaters® Spray Powder and Odor-Eaters® Stink Stoppers® Spray) are impacted by this voluntary recall, specifically:
UPC
Product Description
Lot
Expiration Date
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)
D19K22
10/21
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)
D19K23
10/21
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)
D19M24
12/21
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)
D19M25
12/21
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)
D19M26
12/21
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)
D19M27
12/21
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ)
D19M28
12/21
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ)
D19M29
12/21
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ)
D19M30
12/21
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)
D20C01
03/22
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)
D20C02
03/22
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)
D20C03
03/22
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)
D20C04
03/22
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ)
D20E05
05/22
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ)
D20E06
05/22
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ)
D20E07
05/22
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)
D20F08
06/22
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)
D20F09
06/22
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)
D20H10
08/22
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)
D20H11
08/22
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)
D20K13
10/22
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)
D20K14
10/22
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ)
D20M15
12/22
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ)
D20M16
12/22
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)
D21B01
02/23
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ)
D21B02
02/23
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)
D21D03
04/23
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)
D21E04
05/23
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)
D21F04
05/23
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)
D21F05
06/23
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)
D21G01
07/23
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)
D21G02
07/23
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)
D21H03
08/23
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)
D21H04
08/23
041388004112
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)
D21H05
08/23
041388006499
ODOR-EATERS STINK STOPPERS SPRAY (4 OZ)
041901
No expiry
041388006499
ODOR-EATERS STINK STOPPERS SPRAY (4 OZ)
041902
No expiry
041388006499
ODOR-EATERS STINK STOPPERS SPRAY (4 OZ)
041903
No expiry
041388006499
ODOR-EATERS STINK STOPPERS SPRAY (4 OZ)
041904
No expiry
041388006499
ODOR-EATERS STINK STOPPERS SPRAY (4 OZ)
041905
No expiry
041388006499
ODOR-EATERS STINK STOPPERS SPRAY (4 OZ)
051901
No expiry
The products were distributed nationwide in the United States through various retailers. Odor-Eaters® is notifying its retailers and distributors by letter and is arranging for returns of all voluntarily recalled lots of spray products. Consumers, distributors, and retailers that have product which is being recalled should stop using or selling these specific Odor-Eaters® spray products and dispose of them appropriately.
Beginning on November 18, 2021, at 8am (EST), consumers may access www.odoreatersrecall2021.com to request a product refund, as well as for product images, lot information, and additional information.
Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact 1-855-544-4821 with questions Monday to Friday from 8:00am-5pm (EST). Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these spray products. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.
Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of these lots of spray products may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.
- Complete and submit the report online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm
- Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.
This voluntary recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
