Pocket Network integrates Solana to significantly scale up the fastest growing blockchain in the world Pocket Network is bringing a fully decentralised network of over 9000 nodes to Solana

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocket Network , a blockchain data ecosystem for Web3 applications, has integrated Solana into its network. Out of Pocket Network's globally-distributed network of nearly 9000 nodes, over 3000 node runners are now serving Solana Remote Procedure Call (RPC) requests.The beta testing for the implementation began in early September.

Pocket Network bolsters the Solana Blockchain's decentralization by adding 1000's of RPC nodes into their Ecosystem.

Solana users and dApps will be able to immediately tap into Pocket Network's array of nodes. Users who mint an RPC endpoint will help improve Solana's security while contributing to the progressive decentralisation of Solana as a whole.

Integrating Pocket with Solana reduces the risk of service downtime to near zero as the work is distributed evenly across thousands of nodes, which also protects end users' privacy. Applications and developers will reduce costs for RPC access as they need to stake only once for the same bandwidth instead of paying a monthly sunk cost.

"Solana has become a popular choice amongst DeFi users and NFT collectors who are minting and purchasing NFTs on the network. During periods of exponential growth, any network can find itself bogged down if left unchecked. With Pocket Network's unstoppable RPC protocol and ever-growing conglomerate of node runners, we are migrating this risk. By integrating Solana into our network, we are aiming to make the user experience as smooth as possible on the blockchain. So even as Solana expands, it will remain operational while providing a quality service and protecting users' privacy," said Michael O'Rourke, CEO of Pocket Network.

The full-node rewards (POKT) that power the pocket protocol will provide a continuous incentive for node runners to optimize any additional Solana nodes needed, ensuring that Pocket Network's support for Solana only grows more redundant and reliable as crypto scales into the mainstream.

Pocket Network has serviced several major blockchain networks such as Ethereum , Polygon , Avalanche , Binance , xDai and Fuse . The latest integration of Solana further advances Pocket Network's mission for a sustainable multichain future.

Pocket Network has already built an impressive roster of network participants, from leading companies such as Mechanism Capital , LD Capital and CMS Holdings to professional node service providers like Skillz , Rivet and Chainflow , as well as DAOs like Metacartel Ventures .

Pocket Network, a blockchain data ecosystem for Web3 applications is a platform built for applications that uses cost-efficient economics to coordinate and distribute data at scale. It enables seamless and secure interactions between blockchains and across applications. With Pocket, the use of blockchains can be simply integrated into websites, mobile apps, IoT and more, giving developers the freedom to put blockchain enabled applications into the "pocket" of every mainstream consumer.

For more information visit: Pocket Network

About Solana

Solana is a Layer 1 proof of stake (PoS) protocol delivering decentralized scalability and security for Web 3 applications. As the top-performing blockchain selected by projects with high user activity and transaction volumes, Solana is able to achieve breakneck speeds for transaction processing at an average cost of less than $0.0001. Founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, Solana is the first web-scale blockchain capable of supporting the future growth of decentralized apps, exchanges, platforms, and more.

View original content:

SOURCE Pocket Network