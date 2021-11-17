Subaru Of America Renews Partnership With The National Park Foundation To 2024

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced its expanded commitment to supporting America's national parks as a premier sponsor of the National Park Foundation's (NPF) Outdoor Exploration, Parks of the Future, and Resilience and Sustainability initiatives. In addition to being the largest corporate partner of the National Park Foundation, Subaru of America has provided over $68 million to organizations working to conserve national parks. The automaker's combined efforts have helped increase public awareness and engagement across the National Park System and provided funding to programs and projects such as recycling, composting, and waste reduction operations to help protect over 85 million acres in more than 400 national parks.

Subaru of America showcased its dedication to sustainability at the Los Angeles Auto Show by launching the Subaru Solterra EV SUV, a true zero-emissions vehicle.

By expanding its support to NPF, Subaru will further NPF's mission to protect national parks, connect people everywhere to the history and wonder of parks, and inspire the next generation of park stewards. To help protect the parks for present and future generations, Subaru will help apply environmental expertise gained from past initiatives, including Don't Feed the Landfills, to sustain national parks for years to come. Subaru remains dedicated to this forward-thinking approach to sustainability as it prepares to launch the Subaru Solterra EV SUV, a true zero-emissions vehicle, ensuring adventure and exploration without leaving an impact.

"National parks are America's treasures, and so many people have found fun, adventure and relaxation in these natural wonders of our country. Subaru owners have a deep connection with national parks, and we're committed to protecting them," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "As long-time partners of the National Park Foundation, we're proud to renew our commitment to support national parks by helping apply our expertise in sustainability, preserving these pieces of America's history for future adventures."

"Subaru is really setting the example of how companies can support national parks in meaningful ways," said Will Shafroth, President and CEO of the National Park Foundation. "Subaru is an ideal partner to help ensure national parks are not only sustainable, but also accessible and welcoming to all, and ready to meet the demands of the future."

Subaru's expanded support will manifest in the following ways:

Through NPF's Outdoor Exploration initiative, Subaru will help inspire a life-long love of the outdoors and support programs to ensure people feel welcome in parks, with a particular focus on multicultural and multigenerational families. As part of this, Subaru will provide funding for programming that helps to eliminate barriers and promotes equitable access to national parks, creating and deepening longstanding connections for all.



Through NPF's Parks of the Future initiative, Subaru will help NPF harness the power of technology and innovation to prepare parks for the future. For example, Subaru will provide funding for programming focused on the planning and infrastructure to accommodate electric vehicles in and around national parks.



Through NPF's Resilience and Sustainability initiative, Subaru will provide funding to enhance and improve environmental stewardship efforts in the national parks, including expanding waste reduction, recycling, and visitor education.

Subaru has a history of helping reduce landfill waste from national parks. The automaker worked with NPF, the National Parks Conservation Association and park concessionaires to launch the Don't Feed the Landfills initiative at three of America's most iconic national parks – Denali, Grand Teton and Yosemite. The initiative, which significantly increased recycling and composting has made significant strides to keep more than 16 million pounds of waste deposited in the three pilot parks out of landfills.

The automaker's partnership with NPF is part of Subaru Loves the Earth, the environmentally focused philanthropic pillar of the Subaru Love Promise. To learn more about Subaru Loves the Earth and the environmental work Subaru does, visit subaru.com/Earth and follow #SubaruLovestheEarth.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at nationalparks.org .

