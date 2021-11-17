VOICE 2021 Returns In-Person with Focus on Customer Experience (CX)

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modev announced today that it will host VOICE Summit 2021 , a leading event for the voice, AI, and ambient computing ecosystems, virtually and in-person on December 7-8 in Arlington, VA. VOICE 2021 will focus on meeting market and consumer demands and expectations for conversational technology, with a particular focus on enhancing the customer experience (CX).

"We're excited to bring the event to Arlington, Va. and to gather industry back together. Conversational AI has evolved a lot since the start of the pandemic and is now a core component of an overall general business and marketing strategy for brands and enterprises," said Pete Erickson, CEO, and founder of Modev. "Large investments are being made across industries to capitalize on voice driven strategy, and companies are committed to enhancing the customer experience. We look forward to bringing leaders together to discuss this shift and helping them chart a path to success in the new year."

The event will feature keynotes, fireside chats, panels, and unique breakout sessions called "Conversations" that allow the audience to play an active role in the discussion, highlighting the most influential people in voice and ambient computing.

VOICE 2021 is made possible thanks to sponsors Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Veritone, Yellow.ai, Speechly, Pindrop, Vixen Labs, Deepgram, LXT, ReadSpeaker, Voiceflow, Reverie Media, SoundHound, Inc., OpenStream.ai, Symbl.ai, be.next, Vozy, Earplay, and Voicify.

Is your company set for success in 2022? VOICE 2021 will be held at Arlington's National Landing, the center of one of the fastest growing tech hubs on the East Coast and home to Amazon HQ2. Get ahead and register to join VOICE - the only conversation poised to shape the future of conversational AI, taking place, Dec. 7-8.

About Modev

Modev was founded in 2008 on the simple belief that human connection is vital in the era of digital transformation. Today, Modev produces market leading events such as VOICE Global, presented by Google Assistant, VOICE Summit, and the award-winning VOICE Talks internet talk show. Modev staff, better known as "Modevators," include community building and transformation experts from around the world. To learn more about Modev, and the breadth of events offered live and virtually, visit modev.com.

