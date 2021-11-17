Whirlpool Brand Celebrates Disney's Encanto, Brings A Touch Of Magic To Families Everywhere Through its lineup of smart appliances, Whirlpool brand makes caregiving easier for all families

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of its theatrical release, Whirlpool brand today announces a collaboration with Disney's Encanto, coming to theaters November 24.

Encanto tells the story of a family that lives hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house that blesses each of the family members with unique gifts. Through the film, it is clear that a touch of magic can play a meaningful role in the home. Whirlpool brand believes in the immense power of small acts of care and how a touch of magic can help make caregiving easier for all families.

"The themes presented in Encanto are a perfect match for Whirlpool brand.Throughout the film, Mirabel performs acts of care for her own family, with a little help from her magical home," said Nelly Martinez, senior brand manager, Whirlpool. "At Whirlpool brand, we like to think we put a touch of magic into our smart home innovations to help make acts of care like cooking easier for all families."

Through its lineup of smart kitchen and laundry innovations, such as the Whirlpool® Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Scan-to-Cook Technology , families can create their own magic at home by simplifying everyday household tasks. Some of the magical connected features Whirlpool brand offers include:

Scan-to-Cook Technology : Get the right settings every time. Scan a frozen food barcode with a smartphone or tablet and send recommended or customized cooking instructions straight to the oven for dinner done the way the family wants it. 1,2

Yummly® Guided Cooking : Recipes with the Connected Fork icon in the Yummly® App include step-by-step video tutorials that provide the extra assistance needed on busy days. Prompts in the app can send cooking instructions straight to a Whirlpool® smart range at the right times, so dinner's ready when the family's hungry. 3

Multi-Step Cooking: Make multi-step meals more simple. Use a smartphone or tablet to send multiple cooking instructions to the oven or microwave all at once. The temperature automatically adjusts based on the recipe entered, for great results without having to monitor the meal. 4

Frozen Bake™ Technology: Families can skip preheating with Frozen Bake™ technology. Cook frozen food with pre-programmed settings that automatically adjust cooking times to help get select dinner items like pizza and lasagna from the oven to the table in less time.

"We can't wait to share Encanto with audiences around the world," said Jan Coleman, Vice President Global Partnerships & Multicultural at Disney. "It is a story about the Madrigals - each child in this family is blessed with a magical gift like super strength or shape-shifting. But at its core, Encanto is a story about all of our families and the relationships within our homes - even if our houses don't come alive like the one in the film. Fortunately, Whirlpool brand brings a little magic home for us all, helping families everywhere to easily care for one another."

To learn more about Whirlpool brand's award-winning innovations and Disney's Encanto, visit www.whirlpool.com/DisneyEncanto . Encanto opens in theaters November 24, 2021.

About Whirlpool Brand

For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations – whether that means flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that sense and adapt to clothes with the latest in connected technologies. Whirlpool brand created and continues outpacing goals of its Care Counts™ Laundry Program, through which the brand is committed to helping create educational equality by installing washers and dryers in schools to help remove one small but important barrier to attendance – access to clean clothes. Whirlpool brand is part of Whirlpool Corporation, a leading appliance manufacturer committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool.com/everydaycare or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/whirlpoolusa or Twitter at @WhirlpoolUSA . Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com .

About Disney's Encanto

Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Encanto" tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope. Releasing in theaters Nov. 24, 2021, the film is directed by Jared Bush (co-director "Zootopia") and Byron Howard ("Zootopia," "Tangled"), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer "The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez"), and produced by Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer; the screenplay is by Bush and Castro Smith. "Encanto" features original songs by Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "Moana"); Germaine Franco ("Dora and the Lost City of Gold," "Little," "Tag") composed the original score.

