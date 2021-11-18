Amyris To Host Call Regarding Recent Financing Activity

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc., (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ operating platform, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its recent financing activity on Monday, November 22, 2021 beginning at 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time), John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Han Kieftenbeld, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's recent strategic financing.

Webcast: please visit http://investors.amyris.com A replay of the webcast will be archived for 90 days on this site.

Live call: (844) 850-0551 (domestic) or (412) 902-4203 (international). Please ask to join the Amyris, Inc. call.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a leading synthetic biotechnology company, transitioning the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets to sustainable ingredients through fermentation and the company's proprietary Lab-to-Market™ operating platform. This Amyris platform leverages state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence, enabling the company to rapidly bring new innovation to market at commercial scale. Amyris ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris also owns and operates a family of consumer brands that is constantly evolving to meet the growing demand for sustainable, effective and accessible products.

