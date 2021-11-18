Former CMMI director joins HMA, will help lead Medicare team

LANSING, Mich., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy Bassano, former deputy director for the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, has joined national healthcare consulting firm Health Management Associates (HMA), taking the helm as a managing director of Medicare services.

Bassano served in various leadership roles during her more than 15 years at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). As director of the CMMI, she focused on designing, implementing, and evaluating alternative payment and delivery system models for Medicare and Medicaid. Additionally, she collaborated with states, health plans, purchasers, and international organizations to lead the national and international movement to value in healthcare. Previously as a senior CMS executive, Bassano led Medicare acute care payment systems including physicians, hospitals, and prescription drugs.

"I am looking forward to the opportunity to work with the HMA expert team and our clients to improve value and care for Medicare patients," Bassano said.

As HMA continues to further expand its Medicare team and expertise, HMA's Julie Faulhaber, MBA, has been tapped to serve as the firm's managing director of Medicare and Dual Eligibles. Faulhaber joined HMA in 2019 and is a nationally recognized leader in Medicare, dual eligible and special needs plan (SNP) and Medicaid programs and policies from her 25 years of experience leading these areas at health plans.

"I am excited to collaborate with Amy to bring HMA's strong Medicare policy, operations, analytics and financial expertise to clients," Faulhaber said.

Bassano and Faulhaber will lead the team of Medicare experts at HMA, many of whom also served at the federal level, and leverage their collective expertise to help clients and partners understand the nuances and innerworkings of the national program. HMA services and expertise span the entirety of the program, including policy, financing mechanisms, benefits, coverage, operations, quality, and the unique care needs of different Medicare populations, including the growing dual eligible population.

Founded in 1985, HMA is an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in publicly funded healthcare and human services policy, programs, financing, and evaluation. Clients include government, public and private providers, health systems, health plans, community-based organizations, institutional investors, foundations, and associations. HMA has more than 20 offices and over 400 multidisciplinary consultants coast to coast.

