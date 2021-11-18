Kasi Chadwick of Hicks Thomas Named Among Texas' Top Young Lawyers Senior counsel selected by Texas Lawyer for list of young attorneys 'On the Rise'

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicks Thomas senior counsel Kasi Chadwick has earned the prestigious honor of being selected by Texas Lawyer magazine for its exclusive list of young lawyers On the Rise for 2021.

Ms. Chadwick is one of just 27 honorees across Texas who are under age 40 but who have wielded influence in their practice areas in the state and beyond. Selection was based on lawyers who are innovators, who are developing unique practice niches, amassing robust books of business, demonstrating strong leadership qualities, showing expertise in litigation, in-house or transactional work and committing themselves to pro bono, charitable and professional volunteer work.

"What an impressive honor for Kasi, but we are not surprised. It's noteworthy that some of the other On the Rise honorees are with large global firms that are many times the size of Hicks Thomas LLP," said Hicks Thomas Partner John B. Thomas.

Texas-based Hicks Thomas has built a thriving national litigation practice representing plaintiffs and defendants in cases that range from oil and gas disputes to securities fraud to toxic torts.

Earlier this year, Ms. Chadwick was named for the third time to the Texas Rising Stars list selected by Thomas Reuters-owned Super Lawyers for her work in employment litigation. She represents employers in pre-litigation investigations before governmental bodies such as the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Texas Workforce Commission.

Ms. Chadwick has built a reputation for her results-driven focus, helping her business clients achieve a resolution best for them. She is also tech-savvy at cutting through long legal processes. She is a frequent presenter at legal conferences and volunteers her time coaching the Mock Trial Team at her alma mater, the University of Houston Law Center.

The full list of Texas Lawyer's Professional Excellence winners is available online here (subscription required) and will be published in the 2022 Jan/Feb issue of Texas Lawyer magazine.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets, and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

