MPINarada Announces New Centrally Located Warehouse Facility

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MPINarada, a global leader in batteries for the critical power, telecom, and energy storage markets, is pleased to announce the latest addition to their warehouse facilities in support of US customers. With a rapidly growing market and a supply chain that is challenged worldwide, this new location will significantly help decrease transit times and strengthen the company's commitment to best-in-class service to customers.

The new 32,000 square foot facility is centrally located in Grand Prairie, Texas, and features both warehouse and office space, some of which will be utilized as a lab area for testing on energy storage systems and other new product innovations. The additional capacity provided by this new facility supports customers in all markets serviced by MPINarada.

The company chose the area of Texas after careful analysis and consideration of freight cost, time, and transit and recognized the multiple benefits of the location. Close proximity to the customer base provides significant advantages with managing costs and key highway routes leading in and out of the Dallas area conveniently offer easy access in all directions. Additionally, with the ongoing challenges with the global supply chain, utilization of the Houston port provides faster clearance times for containers to further cut down on delivery times.

"Supply chain instability is being felt across the globe," said Michael Sirard, MPINarada's EVP Technical Operations & Engineering. "At MPINarada, our focus is to make choices that will have a direct, positive impact on our customers and our new warehouse delivers on this goal."

As MPINarada continues to grow, warehouse additions like this new Texas facility are essential to support the current and future growth of the battery market. The company now has four warehouse locations extended across the United States and is well-positioned to support customers everywhere. For more information, visit www.mpinarada.com .

About MPINarada: Since 1994, Narada has been a leader of one of the broadest and most reliable VRLA and lithium battery solutions for telecom , data center , colocation, edge, grid, microgrid, and C&I energy storage . MPINarada is the North American operation providing local sales support, engineering and design, and multiple inventory locations.

