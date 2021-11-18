Stoneridge to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:45 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago

NOVI, Mich., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Jon DeGaynor, president and chief executive officer, and Matt Horvath, chief financial officer, will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference with a presentation at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Details on how to join the presentation via webcast will be posted to the "Investors/Webcasts & Presentations" section of the Company's website (www.stoneridge.com) prior to the presentation.

Stoneridge, Inc. logo (PRNewsFoto/Stoneridge, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Stoneridge, Inc.)
Stoneridge, Inc. logo (PRNewsFoto/Stoneridge, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Stoneridge, Inc.)

About Stoneridge, Inc.
Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stoneridge-to-present-at-the-stephens-annual-investment-conference-301428643.html

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.