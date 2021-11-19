Heads, Tails, or Crypto? Dr Pepper Announces First-Ever "Bitcoin Toss"

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Pepper is infusing more excitement into its 13th annual Tuition Giveaway Program by surprising two student applicants with the chance to compete for $23,000 in cryptocurrency via the first-ever "Bitcoin Toss." As Week 12 of NCAA College Football kicks off Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, the participating students will join billionaire and cryptocurrency advocate Mark Cuban for a live coin toss where one lucky winner goes home with tuition support in the form of Bitcoin.

Universities and colleges have begun integrating blockchain and cryptocurrency coursework as digital currency continues to explode. To recognize student applicants enthusiastically pursuing careers in this dynamic new world, Dr Pepper selected Jill B., a business major at UC Berkeley, and Kaitlyn O., a computer science major at Boston University, to participate in the Bitcoin Toss, which will take place on Instagram and TikTok.

"As an advocate for empowering students to succeed, I'm excited to partner with Dr Pepper to host the 'Bitcoin Toss' during the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway program," said Mark Cuban. "This year's competition is sure to thrill, so let the games begin!"

To date, the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway has provided over $12 million in tuition to deserving students across the country. The giveaway takes place each year as part of the College Football Season and tuition is awarded as part of the classic Throw Competition during the Championship games. This year, students applied for tuition through the #IDeserveTuition TikTok challenge, which encouraged students to post a video application through the app.

"Dr Pepper's #IDeserveTuition TikTok challenge asked students to show why they deserve tuition in the most creative way they could, so we thought it was only fitting for us to get creative too!" said Derek Dabrowski, Vice President of Brand Marketing for Dr Pepper. "Not only are we excited to partner with Mark Cuban to host the first-ever 'Bitcoin Toss,' we're proud to continue to support students pursuing their academic goals in what has been the most exciting year of the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway yet."

Follow @drpepper on social media to tune into the competition.

About Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), is the oldest major soft drink in the United States. Since 1885, the 23 flavors of Dr Pepper have earned legions of fans that enjoy its unique, refreshing taste. The brand is available in Regular, Diet, Caffeine Free, Cherry, and Cream Soda varieties. For more information, visit DrPepper.com or keurigdrpepper.com. For the brand's latest news and updates, follow Dr Pepper at Facebook.com/DrPepper or Twitter.com/DrPepper.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion and nearly 27,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit, www.keurigdrpepper.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Keurig Dr Pepper)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dr Pepper