BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC), the leading international summit for cities and smart urban solutions organized by Fira de Barcelona, and Tomorrow Mobility World Congress (TMWC) brought together and reconnected the urban innovation ecosystem for three days in Barcelona. With over 14,000 attendees from 120 countries, 400 cities and 350 experts, the events spurred again the global debate on urban transformation with resiliency, sustainability, and liveability as the key topics in a post-pandemic landscape. For the first time, Smart City Expo World Congress and Tomorrow Mobility were jointly held with PUZZLE X.

Smart City Expo and Tomorrow Mobility reconnect the urban innovation ecosystem

On their first hybrid edition, SCEWC and TMWC also registered 16,000 digital attendees who followed the three days of contents and interviews broadcasted through Tomorrow.City, the event's digital platform.

The director of Smart City Expo World Congress, Ugo Valenti, said today that "this year's event has proved to be one of the most important editions of Smart City Expo. The urban innovation ecosystem needed to reconnect after 18 months of restrictions and difficulties. And Barcelona has been once again the place chosen by cities, companies and experts from around the world to gather again and restart a much-needed drive for sustainable urban transformation. We are already preparing the 2022 edition and are very confident it will be the best ever."

SCEWC tackled the key urban challenges through a conference program structured in eight themes - Enabling Technologies, Energy & Environment, Mobility, Governance, Living & Inclusion, Economy, Infrastructure & Buildings, and Safety & Security- and featured keynote speakers such as Carlos Moreno, scientist and Mayor of Paris' Special Envoy for Smart Cities; Jeff Merrit, Head of Urban Transformation at the World Economic Forum who was the first Director of innovation of the city of New York; and María Fernanda Espinosa, former President of the United Nations General Assembly.

World Smart City Awards

The city of Buenos Aires was chosen as Smart City of 2021 for a long running plan of solid waste management that has been able to reduce waste disposition in local landfills and promote waste generation reduction and segregation. Benedetta Tagliabue and Carlos Moreno, received the Leadership award for their contributions to smart cities projects worldwide over the last 10 years.

After closing a successful 2021 show, SCEWC is already working on its 11th edition, which will be held from November 15th to 17th 2022.

Fira de Barcelona Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fira de Barcelona)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fira de Barcelona