Sunflower Bank Donates $118,919 in the Twentieth Anniversary Year of Its ABC Program for Education

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunflower Bank and First National 1870 recently gave $118,919 to schools and students who participated in the twentieth anniversary year of the ABC Program for Education. Sunflower Bank originated the program in 2001, and since then has contributed over $1.5 million to support kindergarten through 12th grade education in the communities it serves. The twentieth anniversary ABC Program total was generated from September 2020 through August 2021 and donations were distributed by local branch teams throughout October 2021.

"At the core of every community lies its school system. Schools provide educational opportunities, jobs and enhanced economic development in our communities. That's why Sunflower Bank gives money and provides volunteer support to schools," said Mollie Carter, Sunflower Bank Chairman. "It's incredible to realize that with this $118,919 donation we are marking the twentieth year of the ABC Program. We have to thank our customers for their commitment that has helped us give back over $1.5 million since 2001."

The ABC Program is funded in part based on customer debit card transactions and new accounts opened. Sunflower Bank and First National 1870 customers have the opportunity to select an ABC Program-registered school to support with each qualifying debit card purchase during the campaign. The standard school donation per transaction is $0.02.* Throughout the year there are advertised special time periods during which schools are paid $0.04 per transaction and $50 for qualifying newly opened accounts.**

In addition, twice a year all bank branch locations participate in a "Pay for 'A's" drawing, with a current drawing period underway through November 30, 2021. During this time, branches accept kindergarten through 12th grade students' report cards for a chance to earn up to $100 for their A grades. This drawing is open to the general public, and no purchase is required for entry. Five contest winners per branch are chosen to receive $10 for every A, up to a total of $100 per student. As an added benefit, schools that participate in the ABC Program will receive a matching donation if one of their student's report cards is chosen.***

Local branch associates are currently registering schools to participate in the ABC Program's next donation cycle. Public, private and charter schools, as well as parent teacher organizations, in communities with Sunflower Bank or First National 1870 branches are eligible to receive ABC Program support. Schools can use the funds as they choose for any programs or supplies. To learn more about the ABC Program, speak to your local branch, or visit SunflowerBank.com/abc or FirstNational1870.com/abc.

*School selected by customer must be a participant in the ABC Program to receive payment. The 2¢ donation offer is valid 9/1/2021-8/31/2022. Offers may be canceled without notice. Earned school payments will be paid on or before 9/30/2022. Signature-based debit card transactions (credit) using a participating school-registered debit card qualify for school donations. Recurring debit card payments, PIN-based debit card transactions, and ATM transactions are not qualifying debit card purchases and are excluded from payment eligibility. **Details provided at the time of the offer. ***No purchase necessary to enter report card drawing. Available for students in grade K-12. Drop off report cards 10/1/21-11/30/21 at any branch location. Drawing will take place 12/1/21. $100 maximum payment per report card.

