ENA, Carolyn Jones Productions Offer Free Access to 'In Case of Emergency'

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the relentless COVID-19 pandemic continuing to test their mental health and well-being, emergency nurses need the support of their family and friends, as well as the community, now more than ever.

To help foster an even greater understanding of emergency nurses – the remarkable people they are and the amazing work they do – the Emergency Nurses Association, Carolyn Jones Productions and Kino Lorber have partnered to offer a week of free digital access to watch the award-winning "In Case of Emergency" documentary.

The film, which takes a powerful look at the significant role emergency nurses play in health care amid a myriad of societal challenges, will be available to view at no cost from Nov. 24-Dec. 1 at kinonow.com/incaseofemergency.

"With the emotional well-being of nurses so fragile right now, gaining the understanding of friends and family is critical because the work that ED nurses do is impossible for outsiders to comprehend," director Carolyn Jones said. "This is a great opportunity for the public to hear the real story of emergency nurses and, in turn, show compassion and support to the nurses who have given so much these last two years."

ENA President Ron Kraus, MSN, RN, EMT, CEN, ACNS-BC, TCRN, said ED nurses carry the weight of their work alone and bury their emotions, which is why he encouraged ENA members and emergency nurses to share "In Case of Emergency" with loved ones.

"The film gives a voice to the pain, heartbreak, exhaustion and frustration felt by emergency nurses – emotions amplified by the pandemic, but things we don't talk about enough," Kraus explained. "'In Case of Emergency' is a must-watch. Send the link to everyone you know so we can raise awareness of, and appreciation for, emergency nurses everywhere."

Additionally, ENA recently released the "In Case of Emergency" Reflection Guide which features more than a dozen interviews on key health care and emergency nursing topics featured in the film. Nurses can receive one contact hour of credit for viewing these vignettes and reflecting on the commentary from their peers. Visit www.ena.org/enp to access the Reflection Guide and the full film study guide.

"In Case of Emergency" premiered in 2020 and has received multiple accolades, including winning the United Nations Association Film Festival's Best Documentary award and receiving the Audience Award for Best Film at GlobeDocs 2020.

