Mobile Health Launches Fifth Broadway Testing Site

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health announced its newest COVID-19 testing location at 225 West 42nd Street, next door to New 42 Studios, an iconic Broadway landmark. On the same block where over 800 shows have taken their theatrical productions from early development to opening night, Mobile Health will perform over 6,000 COVID-19 tests every week.

At the New 42 Studios location, Mobile Health displays a new sign, “Lighting Up the Great White Way,” to signal their commitment to forward the artistry, culture, and long-time traditions that can only be found in New York City.

Mobile Health expands their testing program to sustain Broadway's rapid comeback.



'Lighting Up the Great White Way'

As an occupational health provider, Mobile Health has protected the workforce of New York City since 1984. At the New 42 Studios location, Mobile Health displays a new sign, "Lighting Up the Great White Way," to signal their commitment to forward the artistry, culture, and long-time traditions that can only be found in New York City. Mobile Health's 42nd Street location launched November 1st, welcoming the actors, directors, musicians, and stage crews that make Broadway possible.

"Launching our fifth testing location in the heart of the theater district was just what we needed to push our Broadway testing efforts forward," said Mobile Health CEO Andrew Shulman. "Performing thousands of tests at New 42 Studios amplifies a shared mission to protect the people of Broadway."

About New 42

New 42 is a leading performing arts nonprofit in New York City. Through New Victory and New 42 Studios, the nonprofit serves artists, educators, and New Yorkers of all ages with invaluable arts engagement and resources in and beyond the performing arts.

About Mobile Health

Mobile Health has been a trusted employee screening and occupational health provider since 1984. Named 2021's top occupational health company for their speed, innovation, and technology. Its scalable, customizable, and mobile employee health screening solutions provide employers with a healthier, safer, and more productive workforce. OSHA-compliant screenings at worksites and 6,500+ U.S. clinics protect workers and ensure employers comply with state and federal health regulations. For more information, visit MobileHealth.com.

