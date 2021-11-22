Southern Living Offers Holiday Inspiration at Its 2021 Idea House in Louisville, Kentucky

Decorated for the Season and Open For In-Person Tours, the Southern Living Idea House 2021 Will Be the Site of the First-Ever "Deck the Halls with Southern Living" Virtual Event

NEW YORK and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Southern Living announces that free registration is now open for its first-ever "Deck the Halls with Southern Living" virtual event taking place from its 2021 Idea House in Louisville, Kentucky on December 9, offering holiday-inspired cooking, entertaining and decorating ideas from Southern Living editors and special guest experts. The 2021 Idea House, which has been styled with festive holiday décor in celebration of the season, will remain open for in-person tours until December 19, and tickets are available for purchase here.

Sid Evans, "We're celebrating the season in a big way at this year's Idea House. Not only are we showing off the home's versatility as a place to host and entertain, we're also using this extraordinary setting to share decorating ideas and cooking inspiration with an audience that's very excited about the holidays."

The "Deck the Halls with Southern Living" half-hour event will take place at 4 pm ET on December 9 from the 2021 Idea House. Hosted by Southern Living's Sid Evans and Ivy Odom, and featuring celebrated Louisville chef Lucretia Thompson; wine expert and co-founder of The LEE Initiative Lindsey Ofcacek; and author, stylist, and tastemaker Katie Jacobs, the event will include cooking and cocktail demonstrations, gift wrapping tips and shortcuts, and holiday décor ideas, such as how to make a wreath for your front door and how to create a festive Southern table setting. Visit https://meredith.brand.live/c/deckthehallswithsouthernliving to sign up for free.

With holiday joy infused into each room and featuring four Christmas trees along with wreaths on the windows and special tabletop displays created for the season with local retailer Cherry House, the Southern Living 2021 Idea House is open Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. through December 19. Admission is $25, with a portion of each ticket benefiting Gilda's Club Kentuckiana and The LEE Initiative. Visit ideahouseky.com to purchase tickets and learn more about the tours.

To recreate this year's home in your area, the "Riverbend" Southern Living House Plan is available for purchase at houseplans.southernliving.com.

About the Southern Living 2021 Idea House

The 5,545-square-foot 2021 Idea House has five bedrooms, five full baths, two half baths, a family-friendly media room, a children's study, a centrally located multi-use studio for everything from crafting projects to homework, and plenty of porch space for outdoor living and alfresco dining. This year's home was created by a team of renowned experts in their fields, including Louisville-based builders Jason Black and Jimmy King of Artisan Signature Homes, Atlanta-based architect Brandon Ingram of C. Brandon Ingram Design, Nashville-based interior designer Sarah Bartholomew and landscape architect Josh Myers of Myers & Co. Landscape Architecture. For more about the home, visit https://www.southernliving.com/home/idea-houses/2021-idea-house-tour.

About Southern Living

Southern Living celebrates the essence of life in the South, covering the best in Southern food, homes, gardens and travel. Southern Living connects consumers to the region's rich culture through a variety of print, digital, mobile, social and event platforms, as well as its TV show and Biscuits & Jam podcast. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, the rapidly expanding Southern Living brand is produced by Meredith Corporation.

