Use Power of Gratitude to Overcome Challenges

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During National Gratitude Month and Thanksgiving week, five ways to express gratitude can turn negative situations into more fulfillment, greater success and brighter results, said a bestselling author and international speaker.

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest

"Implementing these five steps gets a person out of a rut and provides practical tools to use no matter what comes at them," said Kevin Guest, Chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA).

From a lifetime of experiences summarized in his bestseller, "All the Right Reasons, 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony," Guest shares key steps to reset oneself amid ongoing challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

"From the 12 key principles in my book, one that continues to resonate is showing gratitude for absolutely everything around you," Guest said. "That starts with promising yourself to find the positive, especially when going through a stressful period. Don't stop seeing the positive things even in trying times."

Recent Harvard research shows gratitude is strongly and consistently associated with greater happiness. Gratitude energizes people to feel more positive emotions, savor good experiences, improve health, deal with adversity and build strong relationships, according to Harvard Medical School.

"Next understand the power of change and remind yourself that changes occur all the time in life, that you have the power to change, and that change leads to gratitude," he said.

In his book, Guest cites musician Eric Clapton's struggle with addiction where, in a treatment facility Clapton said, "From that day until this, I have never failed to pray in the morning on my knees, asking for help and at night to express gratitude for my life, and most of all, for my sobriety. If you're asking why I do all this, I will tell you. . . because it works, as simple as that."

"Third, treasure small details that get lost in the rush of life," Guest said. "Some make lists of everything that needs their love, which is powerfully effective. Finding happiness in small things will welcome feelings of gratitude back into your life."

Adding joy into your daily schedule is a fourth key step to increasing the benefits of gratitude.

"Include regular doses of doing whatever brings you joy. For some it's watching a comedy. For others, it's reading a book or sharing jokes, laughter and conversation," he said. "Joy can help you better appreciate your family, friends, coworkers and neighbors. Embrace joy."

Finally, avoid spiraling into negative emotions from your challenges.

"When we put pain in perspective, we realize many others have even more hardships than we do, and that helps us realize we can get through our challenges, and we're not alone," Guest said. "That viewpoint helps us understand that everyone faces trials, that we can do hard things and that feeling grateful will lift us to higher levels."

Guest found the power of gratitude embodies respect, kindness and warmth – qualities that can change everything for the better, even for global icon Ringo Starr.

"I have met numerous famous people, many who have been aloof to adoring fans. But when I met Ringo Starr before one of his concerts, he was remarkably different," he said. "Ringo has spent a lifetime making people happy with his music and has immense power to make people happy just by showing them kindness and regard.

"I saw firsthand that Ringo chooses to treat people with respect and warmth. He laughed and joked as if he had plenty of time to spend with us. He seemed to thoroughly enjoy himself. When I stepped up for a picture, he put his arm around me, chatted for a bit, and showed the peace and love signs he's famous for. He was gracious and genuine to each person in the room. Because of how Ringo treated us, everyone in his meet-and-greet room that day went away feeling good about themselves and loving Ringo even more."

Designed to help others find joy and increase feelings of gratitude, All the Right Reasons draws on 12 principles for living a life in harmony. All proceeds from book sales are aimed at feeding two million meals to hungry children. Available on Amazon, the book provides 40 meals for each single purchase.

For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com .

