Accountability introduces curated network of business advisory services and customer-driven technology providers for marketing and advertising agencies

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accountability, a leading financial management platform for marketing and advertising agencies, announces the launch of Counta Part™. This network of curated advisory services and customer-driven technology providers enables agencies to implement a best-in-class agency management ecosystem.

Accountability (PRNewsfoto/Accountability)

This network of curated advisory services and technology providers enables a best-in-class agency management ecosystem.

Counta Part is an expansion of Accountability's platform extension program, which integrates other providers' technology to automate and streamline an agency's workflow. This program has enabled Accountability customers to define their own technology stack with a solid foundation for their financial operations.

"Our rebrand at the beginning of the year is more than a new brand identity. We have a focused platform strategy to be a best-of-breed financial management platform," says Joanne Miguel, Accountability Chief Product Officer. "In addition to our platform integrations across project management, media finance, and payment automation, our agency customers now have access to a network of curated business advisors."

Accountability customers already have access to a team of domain experts, including former agency CFOs. Counta Part provides agencies with pre-vetted third-party advisory services, fractional CFOs, and outsourced accounting resources.

If you are interested in becoming a Counta Part™ technology or services partner or have questions about the program, contact info@counta.com.

About Accountability

Accountability is a global financial management platform provider for marketing and advertising agencies. Designed by agency CFOs and launched in 2008, the Accountability platform serves as the foundation of an agency's financial operations and is interoperable with agency workflow management systems, enabling real-time access to the agency's financial health. Agencies across 30 countries trust the company's integrated job management and accounting platform to manage their business and gain actionable data to drive growth and transformation. For more on how Accountability is empowering agencies globally, visit counta.com or contact info@counta.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Accountability