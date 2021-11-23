Partners with non-profit #Notonmywatch to also provide free Integrated mental health and wellness programs for law enforcement officers, vets and other first-responders.

Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Self Defense Launches New Defensive Tactics Certification Program for Law Enforcement Officers Partners with non-profit #Notonmywatch to also provide free Integrated mental health and wellness programs for law enforcement officers, vets and other first-responders.

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Self Defense announces the launch of it's Defensive Tactics Certification Program (DTC). Gracie Barra has developed three courses specifically for sworn Law Enforcement Officers, Corrections Officers, Military Police Officers and Sheriff's Deputies. The purpose of these classes is to teach effective and efficient techniques that can be utilized to arrest, detain or apprehend combative subjects in conjunction with de-escalation techniques all while maintaining the highest regard for the sanctity of life.

The new DTC Program Director Elia Alfonso adds, "These courses have been designed with a collaboration between high level, Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black-Belts and myself, a current police lieutenant with over 20 years' experience in Law Enforcement and over 10 years' experience as a Defensive Tactics Program Manager (CALEA Accredited Academy and Agency). This collaboration resulted in the development of training that is specific to Law Enforcement with an understanding of liability, legal limitations, 4th Amendment responsibility and documentation."

Every course will have a block of instruction on understanding use of force case law, proper documentation and proper court testimony to assist with liability and risk management. Gracie Barra can also modify the class to follow any agency's use of force continuum and terminology.

Additionally, Gracie Barra has announced its partnership with the non-profit organization #Notonmywatch to deliver free integrated mental health, fitness, nutrition and other wellness services to the Law Enforcement Community along with the new Defensive Tactics Certification program.

An official Demo Day Open House will be held on Friday December 10th from 9am to 3pm at Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Self Defense (150 Lawrenceville Pennington Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648) Meetings can be held in person or virtually. To schedule a time, please contact Michael Leonardi at info@gbprinceton.com or go to www.gbprinceton.com/law-enforcement .

ABOUT - Founded by Master Carlos Gracie Jr, Gracie Barra provides Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Self-Defense Instruction to men, women and children. With almost 1000 schools worldwide, Gracie Barra is global leader in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Instruction.

Media Contact: Michael Leonardi, notonmywatchinfo@gmail.com

