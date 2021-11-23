Helping Hand for Relief and Development Underscores UN's First Strategic Development Goal This GivingTuesday Through Skills Development and Livelihood

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) encourages supporters to unleash their generosity this GivingTuesday by empowering those living in extreme poverty to choose a path towards self-sufficiency through HHRD's Skills Development and Livelihood Program (SDLP).

GivingTuesday inspires communities to make a lasting difference around the world through the power of giving. In this regard, HHRD is responding to meet the needs of bread winners who bear the brunt of responsibility to provide for their families. With 26 Skills Development Centers (SDC) spread across 10 countries, trainees receive skill sets in courses ranging from computer training to embroidery and much more. HHRD is harnessing the collective power of its donors and their communities to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.

"Skills development offers more and better opportunities and accessibilities to the world of employment. Help us empower our global beneficiaries and safeguard their futures by providing essential skills for employment, respectable work and entrepreneurship," states SDLP lead Gyasi Mckinzie.

Launched in 2012, GivingTuesday encourages people to do good. This idea has grown into a global movement over the past nine years, encouraging hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

"I really enjoy making these art products and my son with the mental disabilities loves to help me. I feel that I am a productive member of society, and I dream of having my own shop for selling hand made products," shares Rajaa Alhariri a Syrian widow training at our SDC in Jordan.

Those who are interested in joining Helping Hand for Relief and Development's GivingTuesday initiative can visit www.hhrd.org/givingtuesday

ABOUT HELPING HAND FOR RELIEF AND DEVELOPMENT

HHRD is a US-based global humanitarian organization with programs ranging from orphan support to natural disaster relief.

With a ranking in the top 3% of 9,000+ NGOs, HHRD has received a perfect four-star rating from Charity Navigator for the past 10 years. HHRD is accredited by the Better Business Bureau, is a Combined Federal Campaign Charity, and is a proud member of InterAction. To donate, please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

