Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2021: Pasado y Futuro Is Revealed As The Region's Culinary Stars Look To The Future

Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2021: Pasado y Futuro Is Revealed As The Region's Culinary Stars Look To The Future

LIMA, Peru, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Latin America's restaurant sector was reunited across multi-city celebrations as the list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2021: Pasado y Futuro was unveiled. Given the impact of the pandemic, Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S. Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, pivoted from its annual ranking to create a one-off list of the 100 greatest restaurants since the awards' inception in 2013. To view the full list, click here.

Central in Lima takes the No.1 spot as The Greatest Restaurant in Latin America 2013-2021, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna

The retrospective ranking includes entries from 12 countries and adds 21 new restaurants, broadening its spotlight on the sector. Chefs Virgilio Martínez and Pía León's Central in Lima takes the No.1 spot as The Greatest Restaurant in Latin America 2013-2021. Central is joined in the top three by Maido, Lima and D.O.M, São Paulo.

The list is accompanied by a series of special awards, which highlight individuals and restaurants creating positive change:

Anafe in Buenos Aires wins the American Express One To Watch Award

Celele in Cartagena takes home the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award

Eduardo García of Máximo Bistrot in Mexico City is voted by his peers as winner of the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award – Best Reinvention

São Paulo's Corrutela is awarded the Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award

Pre-announced award winners accepting their accolades also include Marsia Taha of Gustu, La Paz, who was honoured with the Latin America's Rising Star Female Chef Award, and Brazilians Rodrigo Oliveira and Adriana Salay of Mocotó, São Paulo, who were presented with The Macallan Icon Award.

William Drew, Director of Content for Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "It's an honour to present this special edition of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants. After many months apart, we are delighted to gather food communities once again in their respective cities to celebrate this special occasion in person."

How Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2021: Pasado y Futuro is compiled

The list of the 100 greatest restaurants is created from the aggregation of the full voting data over eight editions from 2013-2020 inclusive. All restaurants featured will be open, or intend to reopen, as of 22nd November 2021. Those restaurants that have closed permanently are acknowledged as part of the programme but are not part of the ranking. 50 Best aims to return to a regular ranking in 2022.

Contact: Rebecca Charur, JeffreyGroup, Latam50BestMedia@jeffreygroup.com; +1 (305) 860-1000

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1694651/EN_photo_Central_Team.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1692386/Latin_America_50_Best_Restaurants_2021_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/50 Best)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 50 Best