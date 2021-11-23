Pioneer Names First-Ever Chief Gravy Guru

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravy lovers far and wide went head-to-head for the opportunity of a lifetime – to become the first-ever Chief Gravy Guru. Crowned just days before Thanksgiving, Pioneer, a subsidiary of leading food manufacturer C.H. Guenther & Son, announced Michaela Rosenthal has been selected by the public for the honorary role. Pioneer launched the nationwide search for the first-ever Chief Gravy Guru to celebrate the iconic Texas brand's 170th anniversary.

Rosenthal submitted her recipe, Creamy Potato Dumpling and Ham Soup, which uses Pioneer Brown Gravy Mix. Born and raised in Montana but cooking up recipes in California now, Rosenthal is a self-proclaimed gravy enthusiast – saying a gravy boat has a place at her table for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

"We were ecstatic to see the immense time and effort that every single applicant put into their submissions," said Kelly Crouse, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for C.H. Guenther & Son. "Our loyal customers' creativity was shown through the incredible range of recipes submitted. Thank you for giving us a glimpse into your kitchen and for sharing Pioneer with your friends and family over the past 170 years."

In addition to winning the title of Chief Gravy Guru, Michaela will receive $5,000 and lifetime bragging rights. "I'm so excited to be named Chief Gravy Guru and have the opportunity to share my love of gravy with others," said Michaela Rosenthal. "At the end of the day, one of the greatest connections we have with one another is sharing a meal. My hope is that this inspires others to get creative in the kitchen and take the time to sit down and enjoy each other's company."

A panel of judges reviewed the entries and selected eight finalists in accordance with the Official Rules to advance to public voting. The eight finalists selected by the judges went head-to-head in Pioneer's Packet Bracket on ChiefGravyGuru.com, with winners of each round advancing and competing against another gravy lover.

The company's search for the first-ever Chief Gravy Guru is one of several ways Pioneer is celebrating their 170th anniversary. In September, Pioneer partnered with Texas country music legend Pat Green to host a Facebook Live concert followed by an exclusive, virtual meet-and-greet for super fans. Green also rolled out an original recipe – Country-Style Eggs Benedict – on social media using Pioneer Peppered Gravy Mix earlier this fall.

About C.H. Guenther & Son

San Antonio-headquartered C.H. Guenther & Son is a leading food manufacturer that has delivered high-quality products and "just baked from scratch" flavor for 170 years. Founded in Texas in 1851, the global company employs more than 3,800 people in 24 manufacturing locations in the U.S., Canada and Western Europe. CHG is a leading supplier of value-added grain-based and frozen food products for foodservice clients and consumer markets. CHG's well-loved retail brands such as Pioneer, Williams, Sun-Bird and Cuisine Adventures have been included at family meals for generations. Visit us at CHG.com.

