Sarasota Memorial Hospital and First Physicians Group are Now Participating in The Bright HealthCare Medicare and Individual Family Plans Network The Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) for Medicare Began on October 15; For Individuals and Families, the Open Enrollment Period (OEP) Began on November 1

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright HealthCare is excited to announce new healthcare plan options in Sarasota for Floridians eligible for Marketplace and Medicare Advantage (MA) products. Through network partnerships with Sarasota Memorial and First Physicians Group, residents in Sarasota and surrounding counties will gain access to Bright HealthCare's Individual and Family Plan (IFP) and Medicare Advantage offerings.

The company's expansion into the Sarasota market further grows Bright HealthCare's footprint to reach thousands of additional eligible consumers in the new year. "We're thrilled to introduce our new Care Partner in Sarasota: Sarasota Memorial Hospital and First Physicians Group," said Jon Gavras, Bright HealthCare Florida market president. "Sarasota Memorial Hospital and First Physicians Group are now in our network. Bright HealthCare continues to expand partnerships that are critical to making healthcare more local, personal, and accessible for Floridians." Sarasota Memorial and First Physicians Group continue to accept other health plans, in addition to Bright HealthCare.

Bright HealthCare, which is part of Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG), offers health plans that serve consumers across their entire life journey, including Individual and Family, Medicare Advantage, and employer-sponsored plans. These products are built around Integrated Systems of Care in each market and leverage Bright Health Group's proprietary DocSquad™ technology which together have consistently shown to produce better outcomes.

Medicare's annual enrollment period runs from October 15 through December 7 for coverage beginning January 1, 2022. The Open Enrollment Period for individuals interested in Marketplace plans started on November 1, 2021, and runs through January 15, 2022. Consumers who enroll by December 15th will be eligible for coverage starting January 1, 2022.

For more details about Bright HealthCare plans, visit www.brighthealthcare.com, Bright HealthCare is not a corporate entity, but rather it is a business unit within the Bright Health Group, Inc. holding company structure.

ABOUT BRIGHT HEALTHCARE

Bright HealthCare delivers healthcare benefits to over 719,000 consumers across 14 states and 99 markets through its various lines of business which include Individual and Family, Medicare Advantage, and Employer health plans. Bright HealthCare also participates in a number of specialized plans, including Medicare Advantage Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans which are designed to exclusively serve individuals with severe or disabling chronic conditions. Bright HealthCare leverages its intelligent operating system and proprietary DocSquad™ solutions to produce better outcomes and reduce costs. Bright HealthCare is part of Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG). For more details about Bright HealthCare plans, visit www.brighthealthcare.com.

