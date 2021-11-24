AARP Launches New Tool To Help Mississippi's Veterans Access Health Care

Of 200,000 veterans in Mississippi, only 33% have used their benefits at VA health care, according to U.S. Census Bureau

JACKSON, Miss., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP launched a new tool to bring together valuable information and resources to help veterans, military families and their caregivers navigate their health care options. The Veterans and Military Families Health Benefits Navigator provides Mississippi's veterans with critical information about what is required to qualify for health care benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) or Department of Defense (DoD).

"Now more than ever, veterans and military families need help accessing the health care benefits they earned serving our country," said AARP Mississippi State Director Kimberly L. Campbell. "This free, one-stop resource will help make the process less confusing and overwhelming for veterans and military families as they navigate their options."

Even before the pandemic, veterans and their families struggled with where to begin when deciding the best path for their health care needs: VA health care, Military Tricare, Medicare, private insurance, or Medicaid. Recently, more than 340,000 veterans have been diagnosed with COVID 19, and VA medical centers have reported almost 15,000 deaths from the disease. In addition, of the 200,000 veterans living in Mississippi only 33% have utilized their earned benefits at VA health care, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

AARP's Veterans and Military Families Health Benefits Navigator is available at www.AARP.org/VetsHealthNavigator.

The AARP Veterans and Military Families Health Benefits Navigator can help families:

Learn more about health benefits provided through the VA and DoD;

Understand how to apply for and enroll in VA health care; and

Identify how to get help from representatives who have experience and knowledge of the VA's process for awarding benefits.

Nearly 60% of all veterans are eligible for VA healthcare services, while less than half of those eligible veterans use VA health benefits according to a RAND study. Yet quality of care delivered by VA is generally equal to or better than care delivered in the private sector. A misunderstanding or frustration with the application process causes many veterans to simply forgo VA health benefits. Oftentimes, confusion about qualification requirements keeps veterans from receiving their health benefits.

For more information and other resources for veterans, visit www.aarp.org/veterans.

