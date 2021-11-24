Aidoc Releases the First 'AI OS' Unifying AI Across Enterprise Imaging to Address Technical Barriers of Using AI Health networks can now continuously expand their AI stack without overhauling their IT infrastructure with each new tool

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc , a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for medical imaging, announced today the release of the first AI Operating System (OS) allowing for the clinical use of numerous AI applications over one unified system. To complement its new OS, Aidoc added FDA-cleared solutions from five third-party AI companies to its existing selection of seven FDA-cleared solutions. These solutions expand its coverage across imaging subspecialties wherein the AI OS provides each sub-specialty with a seamless user experience in their native workflow.

"When people think about the concept of a platform, some think of an 'app store' for healthcare institutions to discover and plug in AI solutions," says Dr. Paul Chang, Vice-Chair of Radiology Informatics at the University of Chicago. "This sounds attractive, but merely centralizing and providing an online shopping experience isn't enough of a value proposition. A true platform must be based on a unified architecture that enables effective use of the various AI products in the challenging real-life IT settings of health systems. In other words, what's so compelling about the app store, isn't the app store itself, but actually the infrastructure it's built upon—the iOS. That is exactly what Aidoc's AI OS solves for."

According to a 2021 survey of U.S. hospitals, 90 percent have an AI strategy in place—up from 53 percent in 2019—yet implementation lags behind with only 34 percent deploying an AI solution. As these strategies are introduced at the dawn of AI in healthcare, many existing AI "marketplaces" lack the true unifying quality required to integrate and orchestrate multiple AI solutions—at scale and seamlessly—due to the technical limitations imposed by vendor incompatibilities. Aidoc's AI OS helps solve these technical barriers of using AI at scale by orchestrating a diverse set of AI solutions under one unified, vendor-agnostic operating system. The OS applies unique AI-based image analysis to match the most compatible algorithm with the relevant scan and ensure improved quality of care.

Aidoc's comprehensive suite of AI includes solutions for triage and detection of acute patients and AI-driven cross-specialty workflows facilitating care coordination. Along with seven FDA-cleared solutions for intracranial hemorrhage, acute C-spine fractures, intra-abdominal free gas, rib fractures, large vessel occlusions, and pulmonary embolism on both dedicated and non-dedicated (incidental) exams, the Aidoc OS platform integrates AI solutions from Imbio , Riverain , Icometrix , Subtle Medical and ScreenPoint Medical , together covering a variety of radiology subspecialties and imaging enhancements.

"We've come to understand the challenge of implementing AI, while deploying AI modules into hundreds of hospitals, for which we faced a diversity of IT systems and workflows," says Michael Braginsky, CTO of Aidoc. "While overcoming the internal challenges with our own algorithms, we were forced to develop an AI operating system that can run effectively in any clinical setting and we did so with one question in mind, 'How do we bring value to the providers?' I'm thrilled to say that more and more companies who've developed amazing solutions are operating on our OS, and we are proud to enable them to greatly impact patient care."

Aidoc delivers the most widely used portfolio of AI solutions, supporting medical specialists by helping flag acute anomalies in real time, expediting patient treatment and improving quality of care. Aidoc's healthcare AI platform is currently used by 5,000 radiologists in health networks, hospitals and radiology groups worldwide, having analyzed over 10.3 million scans in total to date. For more information, visit www.aidoc.com .

