Home-and-portable battery Mango Power Union to be launched, featuring world's first built-in dual PV Inverter -Mango Power opens distribution and consumer sales on Indiegogo for the most exciting home and portable battery product in recent years.

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mango Power Union, the most sought-after battery system of the year, will be available for purchase on November 23rd through Indiegogo.

The world's first built-in dual PV Inverter- Mango Power Union

"There are three things that have made Mango Power Union the most awaited product of the year for the home energy industry: It's a two-in-one solution. You don't need to pay twice to get a home and a portable energy system. Its capacity remarkably exceeds that of other solutions in the market, ensuring a robust and long-lasting energy coverage. Last but not least, it has the world's-first built-in dual PV inverter, which promises some of the fastest charging speeds in the market, either through AC wall outlets or solar panels" says Steve Wang, CEO of Mango Power.

As it's customary in this category, sales open to consumers through offerings in Indiegogo. The super early bird price announced by Mango Power is a very competitive USD2,799 for end consumers. For wholesalers, distributors and installers, inquiries can be made to sales@mangopower.com

After this landmark launch, Mango Power will follow up with 3 additional products from its ecosystem in the upcoming months, Power Move, Power Home, and Power Home mInverter, setting itself to become a go-to renewable energy brand for consumers, providers and installers.

MangoPower Union: A long-term investment against power outages and towards the future of energy

When looking at all the different home power options available in the market, specs vary a lot depending on the price. However, the Mango Power Union is a truly versatile unit that can solve a lot of different power needs at once, with a very attractive price.

1. Home and Portable, all-in-one approach: Beyond Power Outages.

Power Union, the flagship product of challenger brand Mango Power, is a modular power station consisting of two parts: a large, heavy-duty home base and a smaller, detachable unit designed for portability. This one purchase can comprehensively solve not only outage scenarios but also the need for portable energy during leisure time as well as solar power energy storage.

The smaller module - "Power Move" - comes packed with an impressive 2,000 watts of power and 2,300 watt hours of capacity, and is designed to be carried wherever you might want power. When attached to the heavy-duty "Power Home" base module, they form the Mango Power Union and are stronger than any portable power station you can find on the market today. The Power Union also impressively integrates the backup gateway and dual PV inverter in the device.

This combination of portability, heavy-duty power delivery, and ease of use make the Mango Power Union significantly different from any other modular portable power station currently on the market. When the family is out of power, you can use the main module alone or attach the power move to bring 4,000W/6,900WH emergency power to the family, enabling devices such as refrigerators, kitchens, heating or aircons to work as usual.

Hands-on Energy: An app tracking energy performance and your environmental footprint

One aspect that makes Mango Power Union stand out from the competition is the rich amount of power data you can track with their app. Available for iOS and Android, you can track:

Available power

Charging rate

Temperature

Charging mode

Apart from that, the application has a series of social functions, such as a leaderboard sharing function that will allow you to compare how sustainable you are compared to other users of the app.

The app is also able to give you environmental data that allows you to track your environmental impact footprint. It displays the conversion of solar energy in KWh, Carbon emissions expressed in tons and tree planting equivalents thanks to the partnership of Mango Power Union with One Tree Planted. The app also estimates how much you're saving by utilizing solar power, if you choose to do so, in comparison to just using the grid.

Superb Design – Ultra-desirable looks add value to an ultra functional device

The way that most power units look like out there is rather clunky. Mango Power Union is the only product of its kind that makes an impact and leaves a strong impression with its design looks.

Union focuses on tasteful design as a core element from the user experience. Apart from a modern look that can blend in most households, light indicators also have light pilots that provide information about your power situation.

All in all, combining the versatility of the product with its superb design and intelligent functionality thanks to the app, we can argue that Mango Power Union is an essential purchase for those who are looking at a long-term solution for all their power needs. Mango Power Union will be available at a super early bird price for USD2,799 through Indiegogo. You can get more information on their website

About Mango Power

Mango Power is a green energy brand focused on developing home power supply solutions, portable power devices and related accessories. Mango Power's mission is to bring smart green energy products into every home, and help every family realize a zero carbon emission future. The Mango Power Union, its first product, is the world's first battery system to integrate both home and portable power solutions. Its iconic look and all-in-one detachable design are expected to make a successful launch in late 2021 through Indiegogo . More information here or visiting www.mangopower.com

