Zwipe launches biometric solution for access control and enters collaborations with HID Global, LeGrand and Southco

OSLO, Norway and AUSTIN, Texas and CONCORDVILLE, Pa. and LIMOGES, France, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zwipe, a Norway-based biometric fintech, is proud to announce the launch of a two-factor authentication solution for access control based on its biometric authentication technology platform. The global access control market is valued at USD 7.65 billion and is expected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2026 (1).

Entering the access control market, Zwipe announces collaborations with several well-known companies in the security industry; notably HID Global, an ASSA ABLOY Group brand and a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, LeGrand, the global specialist in high-value-added products and solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial buildings, and Southco, the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. The coalition will bring a highly advanced, cost-effective, biometric authentication solution to market. The full capability of Zwipe's biometric card operates with existing access control systems thereby removing the need to make any time-consuming and costly adjustments to existing access control infrastructure.

The complete solution will be demonstrated for the first time at TRUSTECH in Paris, on Zwipe's booth, from 30 November 2021.

Commenting on this breakthrough, André Løvestam, CEO of Zwipe, said "Thanks to Zwipe's advanced biometric authentication technology platform, Zwipe is ready to move into adjacent markets, starting with Access Control. We see a real need for much stronger access control solutions and are confident that our biometric card solution will address many security concerns in this space. We are particularly proud to partner with such distinguished companies and we look forward to adding significant value to this sector with our solution. I am convinced Access Control and ID will be a significant business line for Zwipe going forward, adding to our profitable growth and long-term value creation."

The customer project has started with Raritan (the data center expert company with worldwide references and a subsidiary of LeGrand), focusing on the joint development of a highly secure solution based on Zwipe's biometric card technology that delivers a new level of secure access for data center cabinets.

Raritan's CTO, Swen Anderson, commented "It was crucial that we developed a product that allowed us to deploy the latest in biometric technology without having to make any infrastructure changes. Zwipe has provided us with the opportunity to leverage their leading technology platform to create a new product that delivers a level of security for data center access control that is unique within our industry."

"Thanks to this excellent cooperation based on real use cases, the full integrity of our biometric card solution has been successfully demonstrated for new areas of application. Our biometric authentication technology platform provides world-class security and we are excited that it can be integrated seamlessly with physical and logical access control solutions. We believe innovations like biometric access control and ID management will be highly sought after," says Christian Vaas, Zwipe's Vice President ID-Solutions & Access Control.

For further information please contact: André Løvestam, CEO, +47 991 66 135 info@zwipe.com

About HID Global

HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world's people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 4,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of €6.1 billion in 2020. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819) www.legrandgroup.com

About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world's most recognized brands create value for their customers with unrivalled engineering resources and innovative products. Southco's data center solutions provide access control and monitoring at the rack level, providing a complete, comprehensive security system to control, monitor and track equipment that stores sensitive data.

To learn more, visit www.southco.com and www.southco.com for our Data Center mini-site.

For further information, please contact: Natalie Brannelly nbrannelly@southco.com

About Zwipe

Zwipe believes the inherent uniqueness of every person is the key to a safer future. We work with great passion across networks of international organizations, industries & cultures to make convenience safe & secure. We are pioneering biometric payment card and wearables technology, and biometric technology for physical & logical access control and identification solutions. We promise our customers and partners deep insight and frictionless solutions, ensuring a seamless user experience with our innovative biometric products and services. Zwipe is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with a global presence.

To learn more, visit zwipe.com

