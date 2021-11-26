TODAY Show "Steals & Deals" Features Personalized Stationery 60% Off

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stationery Studio (www.thestationerystudio.com/) was thrilled to be included in the TODAY show's Thanksgiving edition of "Steals & Deals" with TODAY show contributor Jill Martin. Jill said, "Looking for a personalized gift? This is it. This is a really beautiful, thoughtful gift."

The Stationery Studio offered TODAY show viewers a generous set of 60 notecards for $42.00. This deal was 60% off of the $105 retail price. With a choice of 24 personalized styles, there is something for everyone on your holiday list. These stationery sets include matching blank envelopes. Each set of 60 personalized flat note cards includes 3 different designs (20 of each) 20 cards: 6 1/ 8 " x 4 1/ 2 ", 20 cards: 6 1/ 8 " x 4 1/ 2 " and 20 cards: 3 3/ 8 " x 4 7/ 8 " and come in a beautiful gift box with tissue ready for gifting.

These personalized note card sets make a great holiday gift and arrive in time for holiday gift-giving. TODAY show co-anchor Sheinelle Jones said, "These are really nice. I love it!" Martin added, "I love a handwritten note and Al Roker loves a handwritten note, too."

About TheStationeryStudio.com

The Stationery Studio is the leader in premier online personalized stationery and gifts. TheStationeryStudio.com features more than 15,000 products that have been featured frequently in national press outlets including "O" The Oprah Magazine, Bustle, the TODAY show, Good Housekeeping, People Magazine, Woman's Day, Real Simple and more. Celebrity fans of The Stationery Studio include Kim Kardashian-West, Elizabeth Banks and Julie Bowen.

