CMC Energy Services Names Former President as Its New Chair of Board of Directors

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized energy efficiency company CMC Energy Services has named former President and CEO Eileen McGinnis Chair of its Board of Directors, succeeding Mimi Iklé-Khalsa, the company's co-owner. McGinnis, who served as CMC's president for a decade before joining the Board in 2018 becomes the company's fourth Chair in its 44-year history.

Eileen McGinnis, Chair of CMC Energy Services Board of Directors

"Selecting Eileen as the new Chair is something to be celebrated," said Iklé-Khalsa. "I've always tried to put CMC in the best position to succeed and with Eileen leading our Board I'm confident that the Board will continue to further our vision of creating a more livable, sustainable and equitable planet for all."

McGinnis joined CMC in 2010 as President and CEO and led the company through a significant expansion of its clients, services and territories. Prior to entering the private sector, Eileen held top policy, regulatory and management positions in state and federal governments for more than two decades. These include Chief of Staff to the Administrator of the United States Environmental Protection Agency, where she provided counsel on key policy and regulatory issues, and Chief of Policy to former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman, where she was responsible for the Governor's policy and economic agenda.

"I was very happy when Mimi asked me if I was interested in succeeding her as Chair," McGinnis said. "For 10 years, Mimi has guided the company through tremendous growth and expansion and we are all grateful for her loyalty to the company. CMC has been a big part of my professional life and I am pleased to continue to be a part of it. It's been very gratifying to watch the company prosper. I am also glad that Mimi will continue to serve on the Board so CMC will continue to benefit from her wisdom and leadership."

About CMC Energy Services

CMC Energy Services is a certified women-owned business (WBENC) that supports more than 30 utility energy efficiency programs, representing residential, low-income, multifamily and commercial markets. To date, CMC has worked closely with major utilities and government agencies across America to provide energy audits to more than 600,000 residences and 50,000 commercial buildings and employs 360 people administering energy efficiency programs in 10 states. Its programs provide broad economic, energy, environmental, public health and employment benefits on a national level. It is our goal to see regulators, energy providers, and companies such as ours work together to deliver these results. Most recently, CMC was named one of the Top Workplaces in the Delaware Valley for 2021 and 2020 and in Connecticut for 2020.

