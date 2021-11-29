Duke Energy launches more robust customer assistance program called 'Share the Light Fund'

- New fund expands giving options to increase assistance for customers who need it most.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today introduced the Share the Light Fund – a new, integrated program designed to provide increased financial assistance to customers struggling to pay their energy bills.

An evolution of Share the Warmth and the Energy Neighbor Fund, the Share the Light Fund expands opportunities for giving to increase financial assistance for customers who need it most. And like Share the Warmth, any customer can help by contributing via the Share the Light Fund option on their monthly bill, with Duke Energy pledging to match up to $1 million in contributions in the Carolinas.

"Increasing fuel costs and colder temperatures mean higher energy bills. With many customers still recovering from the negative economic impacts of the pandemic, providing assistance to our vulnerable customers is more important than ever," said Barbara Higgins, senior vice president and chief customer officer. "The Share the Light Fund makes it easier for customers to give and get help."

Duke Energy works in partnership with agencies to distribute funds to qualifying customers to pay energy bills, deposits and reconnection/connection charges.

Duke Energy customers who would like to contribute to the Share the Light Fund can do so beginning this Giving Tuesday (Nov. 30, 2021). Customers can round up their bill to the next closest dollar, set up a recurring payment, make a one-time donation, include an additional amount in the designated area of their bill and add that amount to their payment or mail in a separate check made payable to the Share the Light Fund.

Customers experiencing financial hardship may qualify for assistance with their energy bills. Customers can access financial assistance resources at duke-energy.com/sharethelight.

