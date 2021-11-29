IDEAYA Announces Investor Webcast to Review Clinical Data from Phase 1/2 Trial of Darovasertib Combination with Crizotinib in Metastatic Uveal Melanoma

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a synthetic lethality focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced its plans for a clinical data update on December 7, 2021, including plans to issue a pre-market press release and host a conference call and webcast to discuss clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial evaluating darovasertib and crizotinib combination in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma (MUM) (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03947385).

(PRNewsfoto/IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.)

IDEAYA will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, with the following agenda topics:

Clinical landscape in Metastatic Uveal Melanoma, including clinical efficacy benchmarks

Mechanistic rationale, preclinical data, and clinical translational data supporting the darovasertib (PKC) and crizotinib (cMET) synthetic lethal combination

Darovasertib and crizotinib Phase 1/2 clinical combination data, with a summary of clinical efficacy, including partial responses, and adverse events

Potential registration-enabling clinical trial designs for darovasertib and crizotinib combination

Darovasertib target patient population analysis in Metastatic Uveal Melanoma, Adjuvant Uveal Melanoma, and GNAQ/GNA11-mutant Skin Melanomas; potential expansion opportunities are being evaluated, including MET amplified cancers and hepatocellular carcinoma

The link to the webcast and dial-in instructions for the conference call will be available through the Investor Relations Events section of the Company's website at: https://ir.ideayabio.com/events. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to the darovasertib and crizotinib combination clinical data press release and webcast, including agenda topics. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause IDEAYA's preclinical and clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including IDEAYA's programs' early stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, IDEAYA's ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, the effects on IDEAYA's business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of existing cash to fund operations. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's recent Quarterly Report on Form 10Q filed on November 15, 2021 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.