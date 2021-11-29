TDS announces fourth quarter 2021 dividends

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS), a leading provider of telecommunications services, has declared fourth quarter 2021 dividends on its Common Shares, Series A Common Shares, Series UU Preferred Shares and Series VV Preferred Shares.

TDS is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.175 per Common Share and Series A Common Share payable on December 30, 2021 to holders of record on December 15, 2021 .

TDS is paying a quarterly dividend of $414.0625 per share on the company's 6.625% Series UU Preferred shares; holders of depositary shares will receive $0.4140625 per depositary share payable on December 31, 2021 to holders of record on December 15, 2021 .

TDS is paying a quarterly dividend of $375.0000 per share on the company's 6.000% Series VV Preferred shares; holders of depositary shares will receive $0.3750000 per depositary share payable on December 31, 2021 to holders of record on December 15, 2021 .

The tickers for the TDS Common shares is "TDS", the Series UU depositary shares is "TDSPrU" and the Series VV depositary shares is "TDSPrV".

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 8,900 associates as of September 30, 2021.

