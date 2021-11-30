Bachelorette’s Bennett Jordan marked as Lead Investor in Healthy Snack Brand Wine RayZyn®

NAPA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wine RayZyn Company announced that "Bennett" Jordan, reality TV star from season 16 of ABC's "The Bachelorette," is their Lead Investor in an upcoming crowdfunding campaign through the WeFunder Platform. According to Andrew Cates, RayZyn Co-Founder, "The strategic investment from a celebrity like Jordan, who is not only a health advocate but is also a Harvard graduate with 20+ years of experience in finance, is an amazing endorsement for our company."

"The investment from a celebrity like Bennett Jordan , a Harvard graduate, is an amazing endorsement for our company."

While RayZyn has been able to navigate successfully through the pandemic, the company says it is time for them to take the business to the next level by raising additional capital. RayZyn's team decided to launch a crowdfunding investment campaign to allow anyone looking for an investment opportunity to participate, and ultimately benefit from RayZyn's future successes.

"I am honored to join Wine RayZyn on their mission to create healthy snacks. I believe in RayZyn's products and their management team. In fact, I have known RayZyn Co-Founder Andrew Cates for 25 years. We have spent many of those years in finance, and we often know when a company is set up for success," says Bennett. Cates is very appreciative of Bennett's support, stating, "We're grateful to have strategic participation from an influential investor like Bennett who is committed to using his platform and capital to make a difference in companies like ours," says Cates.

One of the main benefits of RayZyn's Wefunder campaign is that it allows anyone to become a part of The Wine RayZyn Company, not strictly accredited investors. "We are excited to see how this equity crowdfunding will democratize the ownership of the company and create an army of brand ambassadors, while aligning the interests of all parties involved. No investment amount is too great or too small. In fact, investment opportunities on WeFunder start at $250. We are hoping that we, along with Bennett, can raise enough awareness to make this crowdfunding effort successful," says Cates.

About Wine RayZyn

The Wine RayZyn Company provides healthy snacks from specially dried wine grapes. Their superfood treats are a delicacy packed with fiber, antioxidants, and other health benefits. Furthermore, RayZyns are an environmentally sustainable food and have a unique taste and texture that are true to their varietal. The Wine Rayzyn Company takes pride in their community, products, and the benefits they provide. Learn more at www.rayzyn.com.

MEDIA OR INVESTMENT INQUIRIES:

Andrew Cates – Andrew@rayzyn.com

LINKS:

WeFunder Pitch: https://wefunder.com/thewinerayzyncompanyllc2?utm_swu=906

Bennett's Video Testimonial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0Rl4YiY854

Bachelorette’s Bennett Jordan marked as Lead Investor in Healthy Snack Brand Wine RayZyn®

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Wine RayZyn Company