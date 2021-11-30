Finseca: Five Things You Should Do Before Year-End to Ensure Your Financial Security

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The start of every worthwhile journey to financial security begins with the end in mind. No plan is perfect, and it will evolve just as everything else in life. With 2021 quickly winding down, consumers should be thinking through these five to-dos before the year closes to ensure their financial security starts off on the right track in 2022.

Revisit your financial goals and evaluate what worked and what didn't work in 2021. Check-in on your savings and investments. Are you comfortable with your current risk levels? Evaluate your tax liabilities and consider additional charitable giving and/or retirement contributions. Talk to your financial advisor about your overall financial security. Be sure to ask about all your options to secure a holistic plan, shielded from market volatility, with tools like life insurance and annuities. Build your personalized financial security plan for 2022.

There is extensive research that shows people who develop a holistic plan achieve financial security success at a greater rate than those who focus on investment-only strategies. Be sure to talk to your financial advisor today about all your options for success in 2022 and beyond.

