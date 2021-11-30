Genzeon Corporation Expands Privacy and Security Compliance Offerings with Acquisition of CompliancePro Solutions

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genzeon Corporation, a leading digital transformation and IT partner for many healthcare and retail organizations, has acquired CompliancePro Solutions, LLC, a SaaS-based privacy and security compliance software company. The acquisition significantly accelerates Genzeon's strategy to expand its compliance and security offerings.

The combination of CompliancePro technology and Genzeon's next generation consulting and technical solutions will provide unparalleled value to customers undergoing digital transformation. CompliancePro's extensive privacy and security applications, content and advisory services provide an essential foundation for Genzeon's cloud governance solution.

"We're thrilled to join forces with CompliancePro. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to strengthen our expertise in regulatory technology," said Venkat Thumula, CEO of Genzeon Corporation. "CompliancePro's innovative platform allows us to broaden our offerings, while ensuring our clients continue receiving the high-touch, high-value experience they've come to expect with Genzeon."

For CompliancePro, the acquisition creates an environment of continued growth and expansion.

"The acquisition will enable us to enhance all aspects of our business, from increasing the delivery of new products and services, to expanding the scope of our sales and marketing," said Kelly McLendon, co-founder of CompliancePro Solutions.

"We are excited to work with Genzeon to continue serving our current customers and help new stakeholders achieve the highest level of automation and productivity while minimizing their risk," said Paul Albrecht, co-founder of CompliancePro Solutions.

About Genzeon Corporation – is a leading provider of cloud and managed services, intelligent automation, and compliance technology solutions for healthcare and retail clients. For more information, visit www.genzeon.com.

About CompliancePro Solutions – is a leading provider of patient privacy and security products, content and services. For more information, visit www.complianceprosolutions.com.

